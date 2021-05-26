Cancel
Park City, UT

Guardsman Pass Fully Open For The Season

KPCW
KPCW
 8 days ago
Guardsman Pass is fully open for the season. Every year the road connecting Park City to Wasatch County and Big Cottonwood Canyon closes for the winter season. The road is normally opened sometime in June, but after a lighter than normal snow season, Utah Department of Transportation opened the gates early.

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
