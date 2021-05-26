Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Dominic Cummings says resignation linked to 'illegal' moves by Carrie Symonds to 'appoint friends to jobs'

smoothradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominic Cummings has accused Carrie Symonds of trying to "appoint her friends to particular jobs" in a manner that was "completely unethical and clearly illegal". He told a committee of MPs that his resignation last November was linked to Boris Johnson's girlfriend who was trying to "overturn an official process of hiring".

www.smoothradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Case
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Covid#Sky News 2021#Resignation#Permanent Secretary#November#Illegal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Jobs
Related
Public HealthBloomberg

Dominic Cummings Tells a Chilling Story of British Failure

What impact will Dominic Cummings’s extraordinary seven-plus hours of testimony Wednesday have on Boris Johnson’s government and Britain’s examination of its pandemic performance? Not much, is the cynical view. After all, Johnson’s mistakes in the first waves of Covid-19 have been well covered. And Cummings, the prime minister’s former top adviser who was dismissed in November, is hardly a neutral observer.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
Celebritiesthegirlsun.com

Kate Garraway weighs in on Dominic Cummings' explosive claims

Kate Garraway has reflected on the explosive bombshells Dominic Cummings released regarding the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The GMB host, 54, has become one of Britain’s faces for the crisis after her infected husband Derek Draper, 53, spent a year in hospital having been ‘ravaged’ by the virus and has now returned home with life-changing disabilities.
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

Hancock and Johnson reject Dominic Cummings’ ‘unsubstantiated attacks’

Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock have defended themselves following the extraordinary criticisms levelled at them by Dominic Cummings. Health Secretary Mr Hancock said the “unsubstantiated” attacks on him by Dominic Cummings are “not true”, as he fought to save his career. The Prime Minister’s former aide accused Mr Hancock of...
Healthinews.co.uk

Hearing Dominic Cummings say my dad died needlessly was unbelievably painful

Dominic Cummings’s Covid evidence didn’t surprise me but it was beyond painful to hear my Dad died needlessly. I can pinpoint the worst moment of my life very precisely. It was 7:42pm on 30 March 2020 when my Mum called me to let me know that my Dad, admitted to hospital the day before, had tested positive for Covid-19.
Public HealthBBC

Boris Johnson on Dominic Cummings Covid criticisms

Some of the commentary from Dominic Cummings “does not bear any relation to reality” Boris Johnson has said. The prime minister was asked about criticisms from his former adviser who appeared before MPs on Wednesday. Speaking in Colchester on Thursday, the PM said questions about Mr Cummings' claims “are of...
U.K.peeblesshirenews.com

The PM’s ‘secret wedding’: Who is Carrie Symonds?

A former Conservative Party communications chief, Carrie Symonds is now reportedly the wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the pair held a secret wedding at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday. Ms Symonds first found herself making headlines when she was romantically linked to Mr Johnson, and has more recently been...
CelebritiesStamford Advocate

Reports: Boris Johnson, fiancée Carrie Symonds wed in London

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London, U.K. newspapers reported. Johnson’s office declined to comment on reports in the Mail on Sunday and the Sun that the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings’ claims ‘unsubstantiated’, Matt Hancock says as he insists he has been ‘straight with public’

Matt Hancock has denied allegations that he repeatedly lied to colleagues and the public during the course of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Former Downing Street chief of staff Dominic Cummings had told MPs on Wednesday that the health secretary had nearly been sacked by the prime minister for his conduct.Answering an urgent question from Labour on the issue in the House of Commons on Thursday, Mr Hancock said he rejected the allegations “around honesty” – though he did not specifically address others. “These allegations that were put yesterday ... are serious allegations and I welcome the...
Worldalaturkanews.com

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds marry privately

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a small private ceremony on Saturday at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. CBSN's Lana Zak reports. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
U.K.The Guardian

Dominic Cummings’ key accusations against Matt Hancock

Dominic Cummings’ charge sheet against the health secretary is long and detailed but hard evidence has yet to be produced to substantiate many of the claims. Matt Hancock has said Cummings’ claims about his honesty are untrue and that every day he asked himself: “What must I do to protect life?” Here are five of the key allegations: