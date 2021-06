The who’s who of the cruise industry came together to form a united front in Miami this week. Some of the segment’s key players – including more than 40 executives with nine Presidents, CEOs and/or Chairmen from cruise companies – gathered with destination stakeholders at PortMiami to embark on the first live event since COVID-19 for Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) – the trade association that represents the mutual interests of destinations and stakeholders throughout the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Mexico, along with Member Lines that operate over 90% of the global cruising capacity.