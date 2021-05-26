5 Rentals In Buildings With Great Rooftop Decks
Now that pandemic restrictions are easing, New Yorkers are coming out in full force. And while parks and outdoor cafes are fantastic, it’s also nice to have more private, less crowded space. Enter buildings with rooftop decks. While these are communal spaces, they are restricted to building tenants only. Sunshine without the crowds! Here are 5 NYC rentals in buildings with stellar rooftop decks. They feature landscaped seating areas, grills, and even swimming pools.streeteasy.com