Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

5 Rentals In Buildings With Great Rooftop Decks

By Erika Riley
streeteasy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that pandemic restrictions are easing, New Yorkers are coming out in full force. And while parks and outdoor cafes are fantastic, it’s also nice to have more private, less crowded space. Enter buildings with rooftop decks. While these are communal spaces, they are restricted to building tenants only. Sunshine without the crowds! Here are 5 NYC rentals in buildings with stellar rooftop decks. They feature landscaped seating areas, grills, and even swimming pools.

streeteasy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Upper West Side, NY
City
Yorkville, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
New York City, NY
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Cobble Hill#Private Pools#House Building#Swimming Pools#Free Space#Living Space#New Yorkers#Compass#The Lightstone Group#Streeteasy Article#Cpw#Bond New York#Eldert Leasing#Windsor Terrace#Heights 773#Bedford Stuyvesant#Franklin Avenue#Manhattan Realty Group#Normandie Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
Queens, NYqueenseagle.com

Queens cyclists fight for right to use Astoria greenway

Around two dozen cyclists clanged on their bells as they rode around a hidden public greenway in Astoria over the weekend. As their ringing reverberated off the water, the riders reclaimed a space they say has been uninviting at best, and stolen from them at worst. The group of cyclists,...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!