Westchester County, NY

Media Statement From the Rob Astorino For Governor Campaign

By Tribune
Yonkers Tribune.
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, NY — May 26, 2021 — “Since entering the race for governor, Rob has been laser-focused on raising the necessary funds to compete against the Cuomo machine and continuing to work to broaden our party’s tent. That’s how he twice won in heavily Democratic Westchester by large margins governing as a conservative, and it’s how he’ll win statewide. Rob has not asked for one Republican official’s endorsement. Regardless of where the party establishment is today, they will be with Rob after the primary. That wasn’t the case in 2014 when most top Republicans supported Cuomo. We’ll be united this time. And we’ll win.”

