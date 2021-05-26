Why You Should Consider Buying a House in Staten Island

The lounge/dining area of Soho House Austin's rooftop terrace wraps around the building. (Photo by Cristina Fisher) I first heard Soho House was opening a Texas club in 2017, well before Park House planted its flag atop Dallas’ Highland Park Village or the Music Lane development (Soho Austin’s future home) had committed tenants like LoveShackFancy, Le Labo, Sweetgreen, or Equinox. But after years of buzz, Soho House Austin is ready to serve as an elusive destination along South Congress Avenue, and their post-pandemic timing couldn’t be more perfect. Since the first London club opened in 1995, Soho House’s mission has been cultivating a home away from home for a city’s creative community, which — in Austin especially — is growing even more exponentially in 2021.