COVID-19 death toll in N.C. reaches 13,000; total cases nearing one million mark
North Carolina has reported more than 13,000 residents have died from COVID-19 since last March, and will likely pass the one million case mark by the end of the week. According to the latest statistics from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard, Beaufort County had the highest coronavirus death toll in the region at 95, followed by Pasquotank with 83. Dare County reports 15 residents have died since the pandemic begin last spring.www.obxtoday.com