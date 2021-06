It’s time to get back into the “swim” of things! The Claude M. Potterfield Pool at 730 Frederick Street, will open to the public for the first swims of the season on Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and 30 from 11:30am-5pm, and Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 from 12:30-6pm. The pool will then be open again the following weekend, June 5 and 6 from 11:30am-5pm prior to the full 7-day/week schedule that begins on Monday, June 7 and runs through Labor Day.