If you didn’t become a chef during the pandemic were you even really quarantined? Cooking fresh meals became more popular this year solely because we had more time to actually do so. And with that comes the desire for new recipes. The best way to get to know new foods is typically by traveling to new places to try their signature dishes. And although that wasn’t physically possible, it doesn’t mean that it’s totally impossible. Check out these cookbooks that allow you to try signature dishes from all over the world in the comfort of your own home.