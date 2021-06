Beverly, MA Beverly Crossing has selected Erland Construction to construct a new 167,230 s/f 6-story mixed-use property in the heart of Beverly, MA. Designed by SV Design to revitalize the city’s downtown, “The Block at Odell Park” will house 106 units, an array of amenities, and 9,000 s/f of retail space. The new building will be constructed on an incredibly tight site adjacent to the state’s third busiest commuter rail stop, the Beverly Depot Train Station.