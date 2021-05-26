How sensor technology can improve your feed operation
Integrating sensors into your feed mill allows you to capture, collect and monitor data that can be used to enhance production. You have probably seen the terms internet of things, or IoT, and Industry 4.0 mentioned here and there throughout manufacturing. The concepts are not new. Many industries have already started to adapt the techniques; however, interest is starting to take hold within animal nutrition — and for good reason.www.feedstrategy.com