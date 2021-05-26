Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

How sensor technology can improve your feed operation

By Peter Ensch
feedstrategy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntegrating sensors into your feed mill allows you to capture, collect and monitor data that can be used to enhance production. You have probably seen the terms internet of things, or IoT, and Industry 4.0 mentioned here and there throughout manufacturing. The concepts are not new. Many industries have already started to adapt the techniques; however, interest is starting to take hold within animal nutrition — and for good reason.

www.feedstrategy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Nutrition#Ceo#Wem#Iot#Production Systems#Iot#Animal Feed#Wem Automation Llc#Feed Strategy#Sensors#Techniques#Internet#Industries#Ceo#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
SoftwareForConstructionPros.com

5 Ideas on How to Improve Productivity in Your Company

Improving productivity is an ongoing challenge for construction businesses all over the world. Though the construction industry is one of the leaders in the world's economy, it lacks when it comes to productivity. According to January 2021 reports by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the worldwide construction industry is projected to reach an estimated...
Marketsfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Ask The Expert: NPD and technology trends in bakery

In this Ask The Expert, we pick the brains of milling and bakery consultant Tiago Figueiredo about ingredient and new product development trends. How did you get to where you are today and what are your aspirations?​. “While studying to become an industrial management engineer, I never dreamed that one...
Electronicsreadwrite.com

How to Choose the Right Sensor for Your IoT Device

The choice of sensor type can have a major impact on your IoT application. A good selection of sensors will provide the most valuable insights — but considerations like cost and ease of installation may impact what data you can collect effectively. You Want to Choose the Right Sensor for...
Medical & Biotechcoleofduty.com

Animal Feed Additives Market Size, Benefits, Advancements and Growth Opportunities 2019 to 2027

Animal Feed Additives Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Animal Feed Additives Market with the detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Animal Feed Additives industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Animal Feed Additives Market.
HealthHealthcare IT News

How technology can support clinicians in times of stress

The research by HIMSS and Nuance explored the impact of the pandemic on more than 400 clinicians across ten countries. While causes of stress and levels of stress varied among different health professionals, clinician burnout was an almost universal experience. The results were then published in a white paper called “From overload to burnout: What clinicians think”.
SoftwareVentureBeat

How AI can simplify, streamline, and enhance supply chain operations

Global economic activity is picking up now that pandemic-related restrictions are easing. But this return to normal has not been without hiccups, notably including supply chains emerging from virtual shutdowns. However, few organizations are eager to revert to the manual-driven operational frameworks of the previous decade. The shift to advanced...
Healthmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Learn how medical-grade silicones can improve device performance

The current pandemic has revealed three critical aspects of the medical device industry to the public, according to Elkem Silicones:. This industry is of utmost importance to maintain functioning healthcare systems around the world. Local events can disrupt the fabrication and supply of medical devices, so medtech companies should improve...
ComputersStamford Advocate

EMA Webinar Will Examine How IT Professionals Can Succeed with SD-WAN Operations

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a webinar titled “How to Succeed with SD-WAN Operations,” featuring Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research covering network management at EMA, Brian Promes, vice president of product marketing at SevOne, and Jim Brunke, senior solution architect at SevOne.
Marketsfastcapital360.com

How to Calculate and Improve Your Customer Retention Rate

Customer retention rate has a direct impact on your revenue. Here’s a look at what it is, how to measure it and how to improve it. Customer retention rate is a metric that tells you how many of your customers remain paying ones over a given time period. It is measured by comparing the number of customers you have at the end of the period with the number you had at the beginning after new customers have been factored out.
TechnologyDerrick

How seniors can learn new technology skills

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good technology classes or online learning resources for inexperienced seniors? I have a computer and a smartphone, but my knowledge and skills are pretty limited. - Tech Challenged Senior. Dear Senior, There are many different technology teaching tools available to older adults that...
Technologybiztechmagazine.com

How Stores Can Deploy Technology at Multiple Locations

For Medly Pharmacy, an innovative upstart in the prescription fulfillment business, growth — and lots of it — is the order of the day. Based in New York, the company offers medication home delivery and a state-of-the-art mobile app that lets patients easily manage their prescriptions. Launched as a digital pharmacy, in recent years Medly has been rapidly expanding its footprint of brick-and-mortar retail stores up and down the East Coast; its seventh retail location opened in Raleigh, N.C., in January, and more growth is planned.
Technologytechnewstube.com

How emerging technologies can create a more equitable world

Emerging technologies are transforming our lives in ways we’ve never seen before. From algorithms anticipating financial opportunities to fridges compiling your grocery list, there’s no doubt tremendous technological leaps are being made. However, too often, the economic and social benefits of these…
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

How colocation can improve TCO for the enterprise

CoreSite and IDG released a report which examines the latest data center trends, strategies, requirements, and other findings from an annual quantitative survey and in-depth interviews with senior IT decision makers. “As businesses continue to empower remote workers and fortify their digital footprints in response to pandemic-induced changes, colocation has...
Collegesecampusnews.com

University of Birmingham Upgrades to the Cloud with Ellucian to Modernize Technology Operations, Improve User Experience for Students and Staff

Longtime Ellucian Customer Using Banner to Implement StARS+ Digital Transformation Initiative. May 27, 2021—RESTON, Va. and BIRMINGHAM, England —Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the University of Birmingham will be upgrading to cloud in support of its digital transformation initiatives. The university, a longtime Ellucian customer, joins the more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that have chosen Ellucian as their cloud partner.
SoftwareMedCity News

How Robotic Processing Automation can improve healthcare at scale

Anyone entering the healthcare field quickly learns one thing: there is a lot more administrative work that goes into the job than expected. And while tasks like processing payments, inputting patient data, and scheduling appointments are critical to the patient care continuum, it doesn’t take healthcare professionals long to grow weary of them.
Technologylabmanager.com

How Builders Can Leverage Technology to Develop Smart Labs

The utilization of technology in laboratories and life science facilities has increased its prevalence and impact over the past decade. Lab automation, for example, is expected to represent an $8.4 billion market by 2026, up from $4.8 billion in 2018. This rise in lab automation is driven by the need to remove the fragmented and manual configuration of historical lab environments, enabling more efficient management of experiments, tighter quality control, and a more comprehensive collection of analysis and data.
Technologytechacrobat.com

How to Improve Cybersecurity for Your Business?

You’ve set up a website for your business, and now you’re wondering whether the basic website security of your web host or website builder is enough. Well, while they provide some level of protection, they’re not enough to keep your site completely secure. There are constant security threats to your...
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

How Blockchain Can Improve Supply Chain Management

It is evident today that the modern world is seeing more and more wealth created, and that the economies and markets are connected via increasingly sophisticated routes of global trade. Global supply chains underpin the macroeconomy and global markets and are therefore of key importance for a smoothly running economy....
Sciencelabroots.com

Planning to Succeed - How and where standardization can improve your microbiome studies

Time: 11:00am (PDT), 2:00pm (EDT) Microbiome studies often suffer from issues that recent technological advances can solve easily. In this seminar, we will walk through planning and execution to allow your study or clinical trial to flow easily. We will discuss how Mawi DNA technologies’ iSWAB-Microbiome microbial sample stabilization technology can improve safety and logistical considerations in collection; explore the nuances of study design that reliably improve study and trial outcomes; and display analysis technology powered by the CosmosID App that can be used for deep exploration of study data for taxonomic and functional profiling. Groups who are new to microbiome sequencing and analysis or those that have much experience will benefit from this comprehensive overview of microbiome study optimization.