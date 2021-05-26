Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois Lawmakers Aiming To Eliminate Hair Discrimination In Schools

qrockonline.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois lawmakers are aiming to ban hair discrimination in schools. A proposed bill would restrict school uniform and dress code policies from applying to hairstyles. The ban on hairstyle policies would include styles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture. The bill would apply to all Illinois schools, including private and charter schools. The bill passed the Senate earlier this month and is being considered by the House this week.

www.qrockonline.com
