Kentucky State

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles makes stop in Hazard, discusses food insecurity

By Dakota Makres
wymt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles made a stop in Perry County on Wednesday. During his visit, he said food insecurity in Eastern Kentucky is higher than at the national level. Local leaders and organizations met to discuss how the state can help fight food insecurity with topics including the need to add more space to host food pantries, as well as planning more food box giveaways.

