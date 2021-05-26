Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles makes stop in Hazard, discusses food insecurity
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles made a stop in Perry County on Wednesday. During his visit, he said food insecurity in Eastern Kentucky is higher than at the national level. Local leaders and organizations met to discuss how the state can help fight food insecurity with topics including the need to add more space to host food pantries, as well as planning more food box giveaways.www.wymt.com