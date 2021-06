The Ridgecrest City Council will meet May 19 for what may be a brief agenda. On the agenda is a public hearing in connection with the proposed issuance of revenue bonds by the California Municipal Finance Authority, a joint exercise of powers authority and public entity of the state in an amount not to exceed $20 million to assist in the implementation of a multi-family rental housing project on North Norma Street. Watch upcoming editions of the Daily Independent for more on this project.