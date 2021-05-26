Cancel
‘The Sandman’: Patton Oswalt, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, and Jenna Coleman Amongst Dozen Cast in Netflix Series

By Rebecca Schriesheim
mxdwn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as quickly and suddenly as a dream appears, Netflix has pulled back the covers on a new batch of actors who’ve been cast in their upcoming original series The Sandman. Jenna Coleman (Serpant), David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Wonder Woman), Stephen Fry (A Fish Called Wanda), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry), Mason Alexander Park (Acting for a Cause), Donna Preston (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald), Niamh Walsh (Smother), Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal (Cruel Summer), and Sandra James Young (His Dark Materials) will all co-star alongside the previously announced casting of Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) and Gwendolyn Christie (Game of Thrones), as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

