Author: Alan Luu, RFV Community Ride Coordinator and MTB Coach. Editor: Lori Welch. Our Sacred Cycle Community Rides are all about “community” – in every sense of the word. As the ride coordinator for the Roaring Fork Valley, I look forward to each Monday evening ride. I typically get to the trailhead a few minutes early to set up, and enjoy greeting the riders, guides and volunteers as they show up. From new faces to familiar ones, you immediately see the connections form as we all gear up to ride. The best part is – no matter the skill level, first community ride or 10th, man or woman, survivor or supporter, carbon or aluminum, hardtails or full-squish – we are one community united by our shared love of mountain biking.