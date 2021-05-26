Cancel
Rizki Juniansyah (73KG) Sets Three New Junior World Records at 2021 IWF Junior World Championships

By Phil Blechman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships started on May 21 and will continue until May 31, but history has already been made. Rizki Juiansyah of Indonesia set three new Junior world records in the 73-kilogram weight class at 18 years of age. He went a perfect six for six at the competition in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, culminating with the following record-setting stats:

