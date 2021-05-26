Cancel
Jay-Z To Buy Ownership In Washington Football Team?

By Chris Russell
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 15 days ago
ASHBURN, Va. -- Since Dan Snyder's friendship and original ownership group fell apart almost as quickly as Dwayne Haskins' career in Washington did, there've been all sorts of rumors and speculation on who and when Snyder will add to the now-consolidated ownership group of the Washington Football Team.

Jay-Z is suddenly, again, a fun name.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was a hot name. However, despite his reported interest in owning an NFL team and the league's desire to have him (duh!), there doesn't seem to be anything cooking on that front.

Dan Snyder is buddies with WFT super fan Matthew McConaughey (alright, alright, alright!) and that is certainly a creative possibility that would create a lot of news and brand power.

Remember that Snyder was once business partners with Tom Cruise, in the film industry, and when you have the kind of money and brand power that Snyder has or has access to -- you're going to attract some power players.

Another name that has been simmering on the stove has been Jay-Z and now his name is back in the news again, when it comes to a potential ownership stake with the WFT.

As 'Burgundy Blog' mentioned, 'Jay-Z is actively divesting assets to position himself for purchase of stake in WFT.'

It would not be a surprise if the report is accurate.

Washington has been extremely aggressive in reshaping the image of the organization from what some viewed a franchise rooted in racism to how it is viewed now -as one of the most progressive culture-driven franchises in the NFL.

With the first Black president in NFL history, Jason Wright, running the show and Ron Rivera on the football side? There is WFT interest from all angles.

Jay-Z is an entertainment mogul and an icon. His marriage with Beyoncé is the stuff of Hollywood legend. There's the Roc Nation sports component of Jay-Z's portfolio, which represents high-powered athletes who he could possibly drive to the Washington Football Team. If that is deemed legal; it wasn't in the NBA when he became a part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, but that position is unclear as of now.)

More important: the global reach of Shawn Corey Carter is much more important to an organization that has always seen itself as way more than just a football team.

Investors and partners like Jay-Z would bring mass appeal and cache. Many of his fans would be intrigued and perhaps start supporting the Washington Football Team in various ways.

Could you imagine if Jay-Z shows up at a business meeting to seal the deal on a palatial new stadium?

There's all sorts of benefits and most of them are financially-related but it would also represent another significant step in Washington's journey to bury the past and create a entertainment machine for the next generation.

Washington, DC
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

