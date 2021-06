The US National Security Agency (NSA) spied on European politicians, including German chancellor Angela Merkel, with the help of Denmark’s secret service, according to Danish media reports. The findings are part of an internal investigation by the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (FE) from 2012 to 2014 into the NSA’s role in a partnership with the intelligence unit, according to Reuters.The investigation was codenamed "Operation Dunhammer" and a report on it was presented to the FE’s management in 2015. The information in the report was shared with European news agencies by nine unnamed sources with access to the investigation....