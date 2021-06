UK manufacturers reported growing at a record pace in May, according to a closely watched survey that will add to reasons for economic optimism.The poll of hundreds of purchasing managers indicated a rapid pick up in orders and employment. Surveys of manufacturers in Germany and France also pointed to strong growth as businesses ramped up production to meet rising demand.The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers Index rose from 60.9 in April to 65.4 in May, the highest in the survey's three-decade history. Any reading above 50 indicates growth. Manufacturers reported a record increase in new business as domestic and overseas demand...