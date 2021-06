OCEAN CITY, Md.- The 6th Annual Ocean City Film Festival will return to the resort March 3-6, 2022, and is now accepting entries for the 2022 festival from filmmakers. Hosted by the Art League of Ocean City, the festival was founded in 2017 and has become a recognized annual event that attracts international, national, and regional artists working in film. In 2021, the festival was named a member of the Sundance Industry Office, a testament to its rapid growth and reach. The festival creates both community engagement and networking opportunities for filmmakers at all levels in their careers.