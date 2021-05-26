Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Challenge Of Low Emission Towing With A Big Family

By Jennifer Sensiba
CleanTechnica
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I’ve been planning for a long-term journalism project to cover the stories that don’t get told, I’ve learned a lot about what options there are for people to tow without polluting. Then, on top of that challenge (which is considerable), it’s even more challenging to do this with a larger family. My wife and four kids, plus our luggage and possibly some pets, is a formidable challenge even for gas vehicles. So, what do we do?

cleantechnica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Cars#Washington Dc#New Cars#Large Families#Family Travel#Tow Trucks#Alternative Fuel Vehicles#Electric And Hybrid Cars#Small Cars#Us Interstate Highways#The United States Army#Jeep#Hmmwv#Ice#Chevy Suburban#Kia#Acura Mdx Hybrid#Towing Capacity#Towing Duties#Tow Rating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
EconomyFinancial Times

Companies grapple with Scope 3 emissions climate challenge

Measuring emissions is sometimes like measuring calories in a diet — there is a touch of art along with the science. And, for companies, it is most difficult to be purely scientific over indirect, or “Scope 3”, emissions — the greenhouse gases emitted all along their supply chains and in the use of their products.
Energy IndustryHerald Tribune

RETIRE ON TRACK: Big Oil’s challenges aren’t limited to cars

Wednesday was a disastrous day for Big Oil. Exxon’s (NYSE: XOM) shareholders elected climate change-focused directors to the board and a Hague court ruled Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) must reduce carbon emissions. Exxon’s current board lost one of the most expensive public relations battles in corporate history. The new...
PoliticsColumbian

Do EVs actually have a smaller carbon footprint than gas-powered cars?

WASHINGTON — A quiet partisan battle is brewing in the nation’s capital over government’s role in helping the fledgling electric vehicle market off the ground. As Democrats push President Joe Biden’s $174 billion electric vehicle proposal with the hopes of out-competing China and reducing carbon emissions, many Republicans are calling the administration’s approach an anti-free market plan that costs too much — and that when it comes to emissions, the cure could be worse than the disease.
CarsTree Hugger

How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?

The battery is by far the most expensive component in an electric vehicle, so estimating how long it will last is an important consideration if you're thinking of switching to an EV. One way to look at it, however, is by asking: How long will an EV battery last before I have to pay to replace it? The short answer: With few exceptions, your EV battery is guaranteed to work significantly longer than an engine in a gas-powered car is, and in most cases, your battery will outlast the rest of your car's lifetime.
EconomyMoney Morning

The Next Great Electric Vehicle Play Isn’t Tesla

Investors looking to cash in on the multibillion-dollar electric vehicle (EV) segment are about to have a whole lot of choices…. Tesla is gearing up for intense competition, both in the United States and across the world. In Europe, for example, Volkswagen is now the top producer of electric vehicles. As companies like Ford, GM, Renault, and more step up their EV game, I expect the competition to grow.
CarsCNN

Why electric cars are so much heavier than regular cars

(CNN) — Batteries are heavy. That's why, generally, electric cars weigh considerably more than otherwise similar gasoline-powered vehicles. Take the GMC Hummer EV, for instance. The Edition 1 version, which has lots of batteries for additional driving range and power, weighs over 9,000 pounds. That's roughly three times the weight of a Honda Civic.
CarsCNET

Here's every electric vehicle on sale in the US for 2021 and its range

It's slowly but surely getting easier to plug in to electric motoring. Electric vehicles are becoming an increasingly common sight on US roads, along with the charging stations needed to keep 'em juiced up. A few brands seem to dominate the news cycle when it comes to new EVs, but there are actually well over a dozen fully electric models on sale in the US today.
IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

NW Natural: Hyliion Equipped Low-Emission CNG/Hybrid Truck Powerfully and Effectively Carries Heavy Payloads

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 26, 2021-- NW Natural today announced promising early results from its truck loan program in conjunction with Hyliion Holdings Corp. Through tests conducted by Baker Rock Resources, Tillamook County Creamery Association and CalPortland, the new CNG solution proved it can deliver across the board for fleets in the areas of power, sustainability and fuel efficiency.
Buying Carshiconsumption.com

The 8 Best Trucks For Towing

It’s no secret that pickup trucks are objectively the most utilitarian genre of vehicle in the automotive sector, offering practical features and amenities that lend themselves to everything from off-roading and backcountry exploration to job site duties and cargo hauling. And though there’s a myriad of crucial metrics to take into account when shopping for one of these four-wheeled workhorses, few are as important or telling as a pickup’s towing capacity. This is largely because a given truck’s towing capacity offers a more tangible, real-world application and translation of a pickup’s engine size, power output, drive system, and curb weight, thereby affording a much better understanding of what a model is capable of.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Reaching net zero US agriculture emissions — As part of his infrastructure plan, Biden could ‘unleash climate-friendly food innovation’ by backing novel foods like alternative proteins, low-emission meats

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. By procuring novel foods like alternative proteins and low-emission meats, the Biden administration could unleash a wave of climate-friendly food innovation and production, leading to reduced agricultural emissions, while also scaling up new industries.
WorldRideApart

Paris Low Emissions Zones Now Include Vintage Vehicle Exemption

Paris established its Low Emissions Zone (EPZ) in 2016. By July 4, 2019, the city limited access to vehicles complying with Euro 2 emissions standards (2005 model year). Parisian officials implemented the latest restrictions on June 1, 2021, restricting Crit’Air 4, 5, and unclassified vehicles from operating in the EPZ from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. However, the French Federation of Vintage Vehicles (FFVE) isn’t taking the new regulations lying down.
Public HealthEurekAlert

CO2 sensors in two urban areas registered big drop in emissions during COVID-19 pandemic

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Carbon dioxide emissions in Los Angeles fell 33% in April of 2020 compared with previous years, as roads emptied and economic activity slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study in Geophysical Research Letters. In the Washington, D.C./Baltimore region, emissions of carbon dioxide, or CO2, dropped by 34% during the same period.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

New Video Offers In-Depth Look At Tesla Energy

Originally posted on EVANNEX. There’s an intimate connection between electric vehicles and renewable energy, and that connection — both literally and symbolically — runs directly through the electrical grid. Intermittent energy sources such as solar and wind need grid-connected storage in order to be viable, and the most flexible and scalable type of storage is a battery, which just happens to be the core technology behind EVs. Thus, advances in battery technology, and expansion of battery manufacturing, have applications for two very different industries.
Carsfordauthority.com

ChargePoint CEO Says Electric Trucks Will Sway Americans Toward EVs

Though EV sales have been growing in recent months, they still represent a small percentage of overall vehicle sales. Throw in the fact that a lot of consumers have hesitations when it comes to making the switch from ICE-powered vehicles, and it’s clear that the automotive industry has some work to do. However, at least one person – EV charging network ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano – believes that the secret to winning over Americans is electric trucks.
CarsCNET

Best high-tech cars for 2021

These days, SUVs, trucks and cars feature so much new technology, it's astounding. The fancy tech doesn't just extend to electric cars or hybrids, either. Although the "best tech" is fluid for many, including our editors, we selected the vehicle for those needing the most cutting-edge tech right now. Some are luxurious and other may shock you for the amount of tech packed in for a low price. Read on to see what our editors chose.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Facing $1 Billion Fine Because Of Rear Seats

This is one of those situations that's nearly impossible to make up. But first, some background. There's a 25 percent tariff on light cargo trucks imported to the US that originated from an old trade war involving frozen chicken dating back to 1964 and remains to this day. Automakers like Ford want nothing more than for it to be rescinded. Unfortunately, it's not happening and the Blue Oval is now facing up to $1.3 billion in penalties.
California Statektep.org

California Approves A Pilot Program For Driverless Rides

The California Public Utilities Commission announced Friday that Cruise, a self-driving car service out of San Francisco, has been authorized to participate in the state's first pilot program to provide driverless ride services to the public. The company is not allowed to charge passengers for rides. Eight companies have permits...