Reverend Richard Patrick McDonnell, III
Bluffton, South Carolina - Reverend Richard Patrick McDonnell, III, 75, joined our Heavenly Father on February 5th, 2021. Richard was predeceased by his father, Edward McDonnell, his mother, Josephine McDonnell, and two brothers Edward McDonnell and Gilbert McDonnell. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Maureen McDonnell and their five children Richard Patrick McDonnell, IV (Michelle Cunningham McDonnell), Edward G. McDonnell (Tracy McDonnell), William A. McDonnell, Jeremy T. McDonnell (Victoria McDonnell) and Christie McDonnell Cavett (Jesse Cavett). Also twelve grandchildren: Richard Patrick McDonnell, V, Caroline, Charlotte; Finnley, Lindy, Sidney; Liam; Karen, Jeremy Thomas, Isabella Abigail; Sullivan, Sawyer.