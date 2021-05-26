Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bluffton, SC

Reverend Richard Patrick McDonnell, III

By Obits
coladaily.com
 16 days ago

Bluffton, South Carolina - Reverend Richard Patrick McDonnell, III, 75, joined our Heavenly Father on February 5th, 2021. Richard was predeceased by his father, Edward McDonnell, his mother, Josephine McDonnell, and two brothers Edward McDonnell and Gilbert McDonnell. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Maureen McDonnell and their five children Richard Patrick McDonnell, IV (Michelle Cunningham McDonnell), Edward G. McDonnell (Tracy McDonnell), William A. McDonnell, Jeremy T. McDonnell (Victoria McDonnell) and Christie McDonnell Cavett (Jesse Cavett). Also twelve grandchildren: Richard Patrick McDonnell, V, Caroline, Charlotte; Finnley, Lindy, Sidney; Liam; Karen, Jeremy Thomas, Isabella Abigail; Sullivan, Sawyer.

www.coladaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeland, SC
City
Bluffton, SC
City
Okatie, SC
Bluffton, SC
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Thomas
Person
Patrick Mcdonnell
Person
Richard Patrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Reverend#Nyu#Thomas College#Heavenly Father#Iv#Sullivan Sawyer#Belknap College#C W Post#Doctoral Studies#Nyu#The Episcopal Church#Hilton Head Dance School#Chaplain#College Professor#Hazzard Creek#Charlotte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Religion
Related
POTUSNBC News

The new bombshell report about Trump's DOJ is all part of a familiar pattern

WASHINGTON — On Thursday night, the New York Times published the kind of jaw-dropping story that use to come out weekly — and sometimes even daily — during the Trump Era. The former president’s Justice Department, the Times reports, subpoenaed the phone records of at least two Democratic congressmen, including...