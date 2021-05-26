With Floating Offshore Wind Turbines As Weapons, Former POTUS Backstabs US Coal Miners Again

The 45th President of the United States has come and gone, and so has his unfulfilled pledge to save the US coal industry. However, like an angry ghost his legacy still haunts the halls of the US Department of Energy, killing off coal jobs with otherworldly precision. In the latest development, the Energy Department is shepherding a new floating offshore wind turbine collaboration between GE and the naval engineering firm Glosten, with the aim of pushing the nation’s offshore wind capacity to almost double its current electricity demand.