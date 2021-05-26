Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

With Floating Offshore Wind Turbines As Weapons, Former POTUS Backstabs US Coal Miners Again

By Tina Casey
CleanTechnica
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 45th President of the United States has come and gone, and so has his unfulfilled pledge to save the US coal industry. However, like an angry ghost his legacy still haunts the halls of the US Department of Energy, killing off coal jobs with otherworldly precision. In the latest development, the Energy Department is shepherding a new floating offshore wind turbine collaboration between GE and the naval engineering firm Glosten, with the aim of pushing the nation’s offshore wind capacity to almost double its current electricity demand.

cleantechnica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Gas Turbines#Thermal Coal#Atlantis#The Energy Department#Fowt#Pelastar#Gicon#Ge Global Research#Offshore Wind Turbines#Offshore Wind Farms#Clean Coal#Coal Jobs#Coal Miners#Coal Workers#Potus Backstabs#Mountaintop Coal Removal#Electricity#Natural Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. seeks less costly clean hydrogen in climate fight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday set a goal of reducing the cost of producing clean hydrogen, a fuel that could reduce dependence on others that emit greenhouse gases that cause climate change. The Department of Energy (DOE) set a goal for hydrogen made with clean power, such as renewables and nuclear energy plants, by 80% to $1 per kilogram in a decade.
Industrythespruce.com

Best Wind Turbine Manufacturers

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Wind turbines harness the energy of the breeze and turn it into usable energy, whether it’s for an RV, boat,...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US aims to lower hydrogen energy costs

The so-called Hydrogen Shot programme seeks 80% reduction in hydrogen costs. The US Energy Department said June 7 it had set a goal of procuring ways to cut the cost of hydrogen as an energy source by 80% over the next decade. Hydrogen produced from renewable resources costs around $5/kg,...
Industrycompositesmanufacturingmagazine.com

GE Developing Controls to Support 12 MW Offshore Wind Turbines

Partnering with Glosten, a design and consulting firm in the marine industry, and PelaStar, developer of the tension-leg platform floating wind turbine foundation, GE is designing and developing controls to support an offshore turbine structure that could be as large as 850+ feet. Designing the controls system with the tower...
Agricultureworkboat.com

Vineyard Wind fisheries study to assess effect of offshore turbines

Cooperative surveys by scientists and fishermen have laid groundwork for the first baseline study of how offshore wind turbine construction will affect southern New England fisheries, and organizers are seeking more advice for fine-tuning the effort. “We’re really designing this on the fly,” said Steve Cadrin, a professor at the...
IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

First turbine installed at Hornsea Two offshore wind farm

Ørsted has announced that the first wind turbine for the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm has been installed, a significant construction milestone for the project. Located 89km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea and adjacent to Hornsea One, the sister site is expected to be completed in 2022.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Floating Wind Good, Floating Wind + Green Hydrogen Better

Anyone who thinks rapid global decarbonization is out of reach should take a look at the floating wind turbine sector. Floating wind seemingly popped up out of nowhere in just the past couple of years, and it has already hooked up with the splashy new green hydrogen trend. Too bad those pesky cryptocurrency speculators are sucking up all the clean kilowatts, but that’s another new trend and a whole ‘nother can of worms.
Richmond, VAelectrek.co

The US gets a game-changing offshore wind farm installation vessel

Richmond, Virginia-headquartered Dominion Energy is building the Charybdis, the first Jones Act-qualified offshore wind turbine installation vessel in the US. (Interesting name choice for the vessel – a dangerous mythological sea monster.) And Danish wind giant Ørsted and Boston-headquartered electric company Eversource today announced that they will charter the Charybdis...
Energy Industryfroggyweb.com

Cerulean Winds plans floating wind turbine project in UK North Sea

LONDON (Reuters) – Low-carbon infrastructure developer Cerulean Winds said on Tuesday it has submitted plans to develop a floating wind turbine project in the British North Sea. An application for a lease for the 10 billion pound ($14 billion) project have been submitted to Marine Scotland, which manages Scotland’s seas...
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Robots, renewables, and the future of offshore wind

Over $16 billion is expected to be spent on global offshore renewable energy infrastructure in the next decade. This involves creating 2.5 million kilometres of global submarine cables by 2030. Installing these cables requires ploughing the seabed and putting concrete mattresses down as a base for them. This process is...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Offshore wind turbine catches fire at Horns Rev 1

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Environment America: Clean Energy for America Act Advances in the Senate. Asian Development Bank Signs Green Loan to Develop 144 Mega Watt Wind Farms in Viet Nam. Sen. Crapo: Finance Committee Republicans Push Commonsense Provisions in Energy Tax Bill. Large parts of Pak's...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

New England offshore wind could shift Canada-US power trade balance

Offshore wind turbines could upset the balance of Canada-U.S. power trade in the Northeast. A flood of cheap power generated by planned U.S. offshore wind projects could find its way onto Canada's power grid, reversing a long-standing trend of mostly one-way trade that sees massive exports of Canadian hydropower to the U.S.
Energy Industrynachicago.com

Offshore Wind Power Gaining Momentum

An 800-megawatt project, Vineyard Wind, off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, is awaiting final approval by the Army Corps of Engineers. Laura Daniel Davis, principal deputy assistant secretary of land and minerals at the U.S. Department of the Interior, says, “The demand for offshore wind energy has never been greater. The technological advances, falling costs, increased interest and the tremendous economic potential make offshore wind a really promising avenue.” Some two dozen offshore wind projects are in development along the East Coast.
Maryland Statewindpowerengineering.com

US Wind deploys meteorological buoy in Maryland offshore wind lease area

Offshore wind developer US Wind deployed a meteorological and oceanographic (metocean) buoy to collect wind and marine life data off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland. Ocean Tech Services (OTS) will provide turn-key data services from the system, which include construction, testing, deployment and operations of the buoy and associated sensors.
California Stateenergynews.us

Biden opens California to offshore wind

WIND: The Biden administration announces an agreement to open federal waters off the central California coast to offshore wind leasing starting in 2022, which could spark a boom in floating turbines due to the region’s deep waters. (Los Angeles Times; E&E News, subscription) UTILITIES:. • The San Diego City Council...