Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Bestselling Author Daniel James Brown Discusses HIs Latest Book, Facing the Mountain

By Email
Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On The Mountain Life, Pete and Lynn are speaking with bestselling aithor Daniel James Brown, who penned the non-fiction novel Boys in the Boat. Brown will be sharing more about his new book, Facing the Mountain. This new novel is based on four Japanese-American families and their sons who volunteered for military service and displayed uncommon heroism.

www.kpcw.org
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#The Mountain Life#Japanese American#Book#Uncommon Heroism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturebuffalonynews.net

Author Dr. Pamela Gurley Announces New Inclusive Children's Book Series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Professional speaker and author, Dr. Pamela Gurley, is set to release her new children's book series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy. This 10-titled, 20 book series will address some of the greatest challenges children are facing today. Part of this series are three special edition books highlighting Black and Brown children with down syndrome, autism (or other social diagnoses), and physical disabilities. With a central focus on representational childhood literacy, the goal of the series is to teach kids social skills, confidence, self-worth, and body positivity. The first books in the series, releasing June 3, 2021, will be Brown Girl, Be Social and Brown Boy, Be Social. This set teaches children to embrace their social differences, while maintaining self-acceptance, self-confidence, and self-love. This will be followed by the second set in the series, Brown Girl, Break Barriers, and Brown Boy, Break Barriers, which will be released on September 3, 2021.
Books & Literatureprimepublishers.com

Bestselling Author to Speak at Virtual Program About Latest Novel

WASHINGTON — The Gunn Memorial Library and the Hickory Stick Bookshop will welcome international bestselling author, Jan-Philip Sendker, to virtually discuss his latest novel, “The Heart Remembers,” the final volume in the “Art of Hearing Heartbeats” trilogy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10. This novel is a testament to the...
Deer Park, TXdeer-park.tx.us

NonFiction Book Discussion - Virtual

Read something eye-opening lately? Join us for an online discussion on Thursday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. to share your latest book find. Talk about a nonfiction book you have read recently, and talk with others about a book that has made an impact on them. To register or for more information, please contact the library at 281-478-7208 or library@deerparktx.org.
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Artist and author to discuss new book at William Root House

Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society will host artist and author Ronald R. Huffman for a book signing and lecture at the William Root House, 80 N. Marietta Parkway NW in Marietta, on June 10 at 4 p.m. Huffman's new book, "A Scenic Georgia Sketchbook," features more than 80 historic buildings...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Oregonian

Author John Branch talks about his book -- Sidecountry -- and the power of sports

John Branch of the New York Times has written a new book -- this one a compilation of his work covering avalanches, mountain climbers, wing-suit flying, alligator hunting and some of the sports personalities he’s covered over the years. Branch joined me on Thursday on the statewide radio show for a 1-on-1 conversation about the book -- titled Sidecountry -- and why he wrote it.
Grand Haven, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Author to discuss new novel

Author Robbie Couch will discuss his debut novel, “The Sky Blues,” during an event at The Bookman at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. “The Sky Blue” is a young adult romantic comedy. A Michigan native whose parents reside in the Grand Haven area, Couch now lives in Los Angeles.
Savannah, GASavannah Tribune

Savannah Book Festival Brings NYT Bestselling Author James Ponti To SCCPSS Middle Schools

The Savannah Book Festival (SBF) hosted an SBF@Schools event for Savannah Chatham County public middle school students on Friday, May 14th. This virtual event featured New York Times bestselling, award-winning, middle school author James Ponti. Ponti engaged with students virtually at various local public middle schools, sharing his own journey of reluctant reader to Nickelodeon and Disney scriptwriter to award-winning author. During Ponti’s three different sessions with local students, he focused on different topics specific to the students’ curriculum: writing and literature, STEM and history.
Books & Literaturewdet.org

Author Jess McHugh Re-examines American History Through 13 Bestselling Books

McHugh says there is a “national bookshelf,” which reflects a varied American identity. “Americanon: An Unexpected U.S. History in Thirteen Bestselling Books,” is a new book that explores America’s favorite literary works and how they reflect the nation’s collective psyche. Author Jess McHugh looks at American history through the lens of the almanacs, cookbooks and dictionaries that have shaped our universal national experience.
Books & LiteratureThe Ringer

Listener Mail. Plus, Author Jeff Guinn on His Book ‘War on the Border.’

Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker are opening up the mailbag and answering your Listener Mail! They answer questions about Chris Cuomo (3:40), the Friends reunion (19:14), NBA play-in games (28:05), and who could be the heir to the Dale Hansen throne (31:30). Later, Jeff Guinn joins to discuss his new book, War on the Border, and his career as a writer (42:17).
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

An Intimate Look at James Baldwin and His Rarely Discussed Suicide Attempts

Harmony Holiday had been preparing to stage a one-person play as her contribution to Made in LA: A Version, the Hammer Museum biennial. But, like so many plans made and unmade over the past year, she had to readjust the direction of her piece in the wake of COVID-19 closures. Holiday — a writer, dancer, archivist, and experimental director, and author of numerous poetry books, including Hollywood Forever (2017) — switched up mediums, turning an excerpt of the text into an impressionistic short film. With the reopening of museums in April, audience members can finally experience “God’s Suicide,” an elegiac loop inspired by James Baldwin’s five suicide attempts.
Downey, CAthedowneypatriot.com

In new book, Downey author shares words from his jailhouse ministry

DOWNEY – George Laurin was born and raised in Downey and graduated from Downey High School in 1976. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, he would go to jails in South Georgia to lead Bible studies, giving hope to men who were living in darkness. Once the pandemic hit, he and his fellow Christians were unable to make their weekly visits to the jail.
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: Andy Weir's 'Project Hail Mary' is a bestseller with some problems

- - - No surprise: "Project Hail Mary," Andy Weir's latest science fiction space adventure, is a bestseller. Like "The Martian" and "Artemis," the book has a propulsive story line and is filled with the cool science and witty banter you expect from Weir, a software engineer who turned his love of aerospace and the hard sciences into a cottage industry. In his latest outing, Weir uses a common SF trope - a protagonist who must discover who he is and what's going on, and oh, also save humanity. It's a fun idea, and Weir knows how to ratchet up the excitement, but the novel seems written to be a movie (and in fact is being made into one, starring Ryan Gosling). Perhaps just wait for that?
Books & Literaturepunxsutawneyspirit.com

Local author writes new book

A local author and retired newspaper publisher from Treasure Lake has written a new book called Accalia’s Children. The setting of the novel, written by Jason Gray Jr., is the early 1950s in Park City Utah, where silver mines were closing, miners were fleeing, saloons, shops, houses, and brothels were shuttering while evil prowled in the darkness of back alleys, brutally ripping apart victims with razor sharp teeth and claws, according to Page Publishing, Inc.