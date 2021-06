The obvious problem with the laboratory escape theory, however, is that there is no concrete evidence of this. Chan doesn’t have a specific view of how the accident could have happened — a student fell ill in a bat cave, wondering if the secret investigation into infecting mice with a new virus had gone awry. After reading Chan’s publications, I noticed that many of his claims are not even at all in direct evidence; more often, they revolve around its lack. It tends to indicate things that Chinese researchers have not done or said, important data that they have not quickly revealed, an infected market animal that they have never found, or a database that is no longer online. It clearly suggests that there is a cover, and therefore a conspiracy to hide the truth.