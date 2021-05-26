A Brooklyn School Working to Help Students Share Their Own Voices
(This is a guest post by Natasha Cherry-Perez, Senior Associate Director of Community Engagement at Uncommon Schools and super Mom to an outstanding high school student.) In middle school, Ruth Kendall remembered the mathematical expression Pi (3.14) all the way out to 400 digits. She loves numbers so much, the Uncommon Collegiate Charter High School senior is planning to major in accounting when she gets to Smith College in the fall.newyorkschooltalk.org