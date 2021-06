HARTINGTON — The Quad County Hartington Ponies opened up the season 2-0 with wins over Wynot (14-0) and Crofton (5-4). “I was impressed with the way we played and pulled together as a team,” head coach Don Whitmire said. “This team is coachable and has a desire to improve. Pitching and defense is a little ahead of our offense, however, this is to be expected early in the season.