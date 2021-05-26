The Majority of Moviegoers Feel Safe Being Back in Theaters, Study Shows

HBO Max has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming documentary Revolution Rent before the film’s release on June 15, and it already looks to be a reflection on what it means to give all of yourself over to a theater production. Directed by Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, it follows Señor himself as he returns to his homeland of Cuba. It is there that he will attempt to put on the first commercial American production performed in Havana in over 50 years.