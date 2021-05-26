Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Brazil federal debt falls in April, Treasury revises public financing needs

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal public debt fell 2.9% in April from the month before to 5.09 trillion reais ($959 billion), the Treasury said on Wednesday, adding the total domestic debt stock fell 2.7% to 4.85 trillion reais.

The Treasury also revised its 2021 public debt financing parameters, reflecting a slightly brighter outlook for the public finances. It now sees the public debt ranging between 5.5 trillion and 5.8 trillion reais this year, down from 5.6 trillion to 5.9 trillion reais, and lowered its forecast for the amount of debt maturing in the next 12 months.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
152K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury#Federal Debt#Public Debt#Debt Financing#Public Financing#Public Finances#April#Outlook#Brasilia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Brazil
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Foreigners show 'sufficient interest' in Russian debt, finance ministry says

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors show “sufficient interest” in buying into Russian debt instruments despite the widening of anti-Russian sanctions earlier this year, the Russian finance ministry said on Thursday after a successful Eurobond placement. Russia raised 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in two Eurobond issues on Thursday,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK government borrowing falls in April

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British public borrowing totalled 31.696 billion pounds ($44.93 billion) in April, the first month of the new financial year, down from 47.315 billion pounds a year earlier when the public finances first felt the full impact of the COVID pandemic, official figures showed on Tuesday.
Economykitco.com

Brazil govt debt-to-GDP ratio in April posts biggest fall since 2010

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s public finances improved significantly and across the board in April, official figures showed on Monday, as a chunky budget surplus contributed to the biggest decline in government debt as a share of the economy in over a decade. Public sector debt fell to 86.7%...
Economy94.1 Duke FM

Brazil posts May trade surplus of $9.3 billion as exports hit historic high

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil posted a trade surplus of $9.3 billion in May, Economy Ministry figures showed on Tuesday, as record exports for that month helped fuel the second largest overall surplus ever. The $9.3 billion surplus was almost exactly in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll...
Economy101 WIXX

Brazil on track for ‘very strong’ 2021 growth, says economy minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy is on track to register “very strong” growth this year, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, as the accelerated roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations and protocols help the economy build on its solid performance in the first quarter. Guedes was speaking after figures showed...
Economykitco.com

Suriname requests 70% haircut on commercial debt, bond prices fall

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Suriname requested a 70% nominal haircut on its debt to external commercial creditors and a 30% cut on its debt to official creditors, the government said on Wednesday. The government proposed a $236 million instrument maturing in 2029 to replace amounts outstanding, interest and...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Brazil short-term FX rally obscured by reform worries: Reuters poll

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Brazil’s real will likely stay buoyant in the coming weeks but the currency’s medium-term prospects are still obscured by investor worries about the pace of reforms as lawmakers focus instead on the fight against COVID-19, a Reuters poll showed. Amid a health crisis that has cost...
Businessrealclearmarkets.com

Some Day There May Be a Debt Crisis, So Sell Federal Assets Now

For years, economists have been debating the best way to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio. The fear is that we may soon cross over to a point of no return that inevitably leads to some form of debt crisis. However, in recent years, a growing number of economists and commentators have come to believe that the debt doesn’t matter. Thanks to permanent low interest rates and low inflationary risks, we can disregard the debt and achieve low unemployment and high output.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Charge Enterprises Secures $16.5 Million of Debt Financing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced that it has received $16.5 million of debt financing from an institutional Investor. Proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of ANS Advanced Network Services, a turnkey provider of direct current power installation, 5G and small cell telecommunications services, along with ongoing operations. $5.5 million of the financing is convertible at $3 per share and matures in three years and the balance of $11.5 million is in the form of a senior secured non-convertible note that pays a coupon of 7.5% per annum and matures in 18 months. As part of the transaction, Charge issued the investors three-year warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,870,000 of its common stock at an exercise price of $4 per share.
WorldBusiness Insider

Sweden Trade Surplus Falls In April

(RTTNews) - Sweden's trade surplus decreased in April from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday. The trade surplus fell to SEK 1.8 billion in April from SEK 5.4 billion in the same month last year. In March, the trade surplus was SEK 2.9 billion. On an...
Businessequipmentworld.com

After April High, Equipment Finance Index Drops 4 Points

After reporting a record high 76.1 index in April, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation says its May Monthly Confidence Index dropped four points to 72.1. Noting higher vaccination rates, warmer weather and the resumption of most economic activity at pre-pandemic levels this summer, survey respondent Bruce J. Winter, president of FSG Capital commented: "Business owners are much more optimistic and stimulus supported capital spending will likely reach unprecedented levels in the next 12 months. Prolonged inflation risk is a real concern as this untested experiment in rapidly expanding government debt will reach new highs.”
BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields fall with the 10-year rate at 1.56%

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the 10-year Treasury note yield hovering around 1.56%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 5 basis points 1.557% at around 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped about 5 basis points to 2.253%. Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.
Currenciescryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Is Too Big to Escape Regulations, Says the Governor of Sweden’s Central Bank

Sweden is already working on regulating crypto exchanges, as the central bank’s governor believes BTC is too big to escape global regulations. Bitcoin has become too big of an asset to escape regulatory frameworks, argued the governor of Sweden’s central bank – Stefan Ingves. At the same time, the nation’s finance minister confirmed that the country is already looking into implementing tighter rules around cryptocurrency exchanges.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. deputy Treasury chief, Ukraine finance minister discuss reform agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo discussed Ukraine’s structural reform agenda with Ukrainian finance minister Serhiy Marchenko on Tuesday and assured him of the U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Treasury said in a statement. “Deputy Secretary Adeyemo emphasized that the United States will...