Longtime Fasig-Tipton Auctioneer Steve Dance Passes At Age 78

By Press Release
paulickreport.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Dance, a senior member of Fasig-Tipton's auction team for five decades, passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning, May 25, at his home in Jarrettsville, MD, he shared with his wife Nancy. He was in his seventy-eighth year and it was suspected he suffered a massive heart attack. Steve worked until the last day of his life and the many sellers and buyers at Fasig-Tipton's 2-year-old sale, just a week ago in Timonium, MD, would have seen him plying his lifelong trade in the auction stand at Timonium in his beloved home state.

www.paulickreport.com
