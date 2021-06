Hello! I am not a pasta fan. Most people are. It is okay, just not my favorite thing to eat. With that said, this week’s recipe is a pasta salad that I like. When I worked in Hilliard years ago, the company I worked for would have meals catered-in on special occasion. The lady that catered them, her name was Monique. She brought in this pasta salad and, of course, I had to try some and really, really liked it. I asked if she would share the recipe, and she said yes!