Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Yup, Selfie WRLD MKE Is a Thing Now

By Lindsey Anderson
milwaukeemag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s finally happening. The Milwaukee metro area is getting its first selfie museum. Selfie WRLD MKE, part of a larger franchise with 20+ locations scattered across the United States, opens in Brookfield on June 12. What can you expect from a visit? More than 20 immersive installations scattered throughout the...

www.milwaukeemag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Brookfield, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrld#Neon Signage#Harley Davidson#Selfie Wrld Mke#Vinyl Bar Stools#Indirect Lighting#Museum#General Admission Tickets#Yup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

It’s Milwaukee’s First Asian Restaurant Week

Ready to expand your palette and Milwaukee’s economy? Milwaukee’s first ever Asian Restaurant Week runs from May 16th through the 22nd. More than 40 restaurants are participating, representing a diverse array of dining options and experiences. The week, hosted by local advocacy group ElevAsian, overlaps with Asian American Pacific Islander...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages

MILWAUKEE - If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three-hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries. New stop on...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New stop on the City Tours MKE

From Pub Crawls to Private tours, City Tours MKE offers a fun ride for all ages and wants to take you on your next adventure across the city. Brian is outside at a sculpture in Milwaukee’s Fifth Ward that’s normally present at barbecues, tailgates, fairs, and festivals.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Historic Milwaukee walking tours return this week

A sure sign that summer is on the way has arrived. Historic Milwaukee Inc. is re-starting its walking tours this week. The nonprofit that runs a great Downtown Milwaukee-themed shop and organizes the annual Doors Open Milwaukee is bringing back tours of Downtown, the RiverWalk, Third Ward, Bay View and North Point Mansions starting on Wednesday.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

City Tours MKE offers a unique viewer of Milwaukee

If you love getting out and learning more about the city you live in, Brian has just the thing for you. He’s with City Tours MKE ready to embark on a three hour tour of Milwaukee that starts at one of the area’s best local breweries.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

‘New Beginnings’ Group Show at Riverwest’s Jazz Gallery

“Places I’ve been and may never see again,/ I won’t say haunted but I get visited/ and it follows me around wherever I go./ Begin to begin, begin to begin.”. If we’re not haunted by the last dreaded year, it surely still follows us around, at the very least with masks, whether pocketed or making us strangers to friends. Worst of all is a plague of recollected fright, sickness and loss.
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeemag.com

Live Music Returns Nightly at Saint Kate the Arts Hotel

Live music is back, and it’s here every night at the Saint Kate. While Milwaukee’s arts hotel has had occasional live music since last March, it’s been a while since the team has been able to provide a seven-days-a-week schedule. Now, the venue is back to its nightly performance with classic rock, improvisational jazz and more on the schedule.
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Announcing the Art Start Portrait Project “See Me Because” Milwaukee Exhibition

Milwaukee, WI – With 30 years of award-winning creative youth programs under its belt, Art Start is pleased to present the 8th iteration of its annual SEE ME BECAUSE multimedia exhibition at the Harbor View Plaza, the first waterfront public park in Milwaukee’s South Side district. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, May 26th and runs through Saturday, July 31st, 2021. The SEE ME BECAUSE exhibition is the culmination of the Art Start Portrait Project, a year-long project and platform for youth of color to establish their own narratives, explore the complexity of their identities, envision their futures, and express how they want to be seen by the world. The project is supported by world-class artists who collaborate with youth to bring their voices and visions to the public.
Posted by
Urban Milwaukee

Downer Avenue Gets New Breakfast Place

A new restaurant that will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week is filling the void left by the Downer Ave. Original Pancake House. Canela Café is expected to open sometime in July or August at 2621 N. Downer Ave. Tom Daykin reports:. “Canela Café will be a place...
Milwaukee, WIcommunityjournal.net

Maker Faire® Milwaukee announces return for 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering The Greatest Show (& Tell) on Earth will be held Sept. 24-26

May 17, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Maker Faire® Milwaukee, hosted by Gearbox Labs, returns to Milwaukee after a brief pandemic-induced hiatus. The always-popular Faire will be held Sept. 24-26, 2021 at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), which is the presenting sponsor of the event. Maker Faire is a gathering of...
Milwaukee, WIwtmj.com

Salute to Service: Marco Ostricki

Our first WaterStone Bank Salute to Service honoree this year is a great example of the dedication and commitment required to be a first responder during the challenges of a world-wide pandemic. Marco has worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the civil unrest in the city of...
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

B&E WEekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 5/16 – 5/22/21

It finally feels like summer, and Milwaukee’s music scene is ready for a busy few months. There’s tons of new music in this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes, including new tracks from So Zuppy, MNTRY, B~Free and many more! Don’t forget that you can follow Breaking And Entering on Spotify for more weekly playlists, and check out this week’s Weekly Jams below:
Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Post from Community: Bublr Bikes announces eBike program across Greater Milwaukee

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Bublr Bikes, greater Milwaukee’s bike-share program, will be unveiling their new ebike (electric-assist) program on Monday, May 19,...
Milwaukee, WIwuwm.com

'Operation Wolf Patrol' Documentary Follows Wolf Activists In The Field

This past February, Wisconsin held the state’s first sanctioned gray wolf hunt in almost seven years. The planned week-long hunt was shut down after just 72 hours when hunters blew past the state’s kill target of 119 wolves, killing over 200 wolves. The hunt has since been criticized by biologists and Native tribes for not communicating with Indigenous populations or incorporating proper wildlife management plans.