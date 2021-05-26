Cancel
Massachusetts State

Mass. has 2 of the best new hotels on the planet, according to Architectural Digest

By Kristi Palma
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

"These design hot spots will welcome you in high style."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XtA6_0aCDfxnq00
A cottage at Miraval Berkshires. Miraval Berkshires

Two new Massachusetts hotels continue collecting praise as Architectural Digest just named them among the hottest new hotels in the world.

The publication’s June issue features the 24 best hotel openings worldwide as part of its 2021 Hotel Awards and Life House Nantucket and Miraval Berkshires in Lenox made the cut.

“From Brooklyn to Botswana, these design hot spots will welcome you in high style,” wrote Architectural Digest about the list.

Here’s what the publication wrote about Life House Nantucket:

Dating back some 200 years, this hilltop Federal-style mansion has been reimagined as an eclectic 21st-century inn, with bold paint colors, botanical motifs, and a mix of furnishings in rattan and raffia. Exotic objects and artworks call to mind souvenirs from far-flung travels, nodding to the home’s original sea-captain owner.

Architectural Digest

And here’s what it wrote about Miraval Berkshires:

Equine meditation, beekeeping, probiotic facials, yoga, Pilates, paddleboarding—this resort and spa offers it all. Elegantly understated Clodagh-designed accommodations, divided among an interconnected series of contemporary barns and cottages, release any lingering stress.

Architectural Digest

One more New England hotel made the list: Mayflower Inn & Spa in Washington, Connecticut.

The two Massachusetts getaways also landed on Conde Nast Travelers’ Hot List 2021 and Travel + Leisure‘s It List 2021 this spring. Miraval Berkshires was also named among the 7 best new five-star lodges and resorts in the U.S. and 7 most rejuvenating wellness experiences in the U.S. by Departures magazine as part of the publication’s Legend Awards.

View the entire list of best new hotels by Architectural Digest.

