ERIE - A pair of former area softball players received postseason accolades recently after starring for Penn State Behrend's women's team this spring. Senior Mackenzie McIntire of Lakeview not only was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) Softball Player of the Year, but was also named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division III All-America team as well as Penn State Behrend's Female Athlete of the Year. The other Lions' player receiving recognition was sophomore Cami McNany, an Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School graduate, who garnered third-team All-AMCC honors.