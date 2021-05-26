Cancel
Tyler, TX

19 puppies abandoned in East Texas; local nonprofit seeking adopters, fosters

CBS19
CBS19
 8 days ago
TYLER, Texas — Animals in need are always on East Texan‘s minds, but this weekend the story of a roadside abandonment of nearly 20 mixed-breed puppies had people flocking to a local rescue to help. "This past Saturday morning, someone had messaged our [Facebook] page saying there were about 20...

CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

