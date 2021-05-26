Cancel
Chetek, WI

Chetek Chain O’Lakes Fishing Report

By Steve Sedani
chetekalert.com
 8 days ago

Bluegill and crappie anglers are finding some very good fishing on the Chetek Chain of Lakes. Bluegill anglers are finding some very nice bluegills in the shallow bays and along shorelines with fallen trees and old tree stumps Look for them to be on the inside and outside of weed edges as well.

www.chetekalert.com
