Chetek Chain O’Lakes Fishing Report

Saltwater: Inshore: Capt. David Newlin reports, “The month of May has been a good month of fishing and fish catching. Water temperatures have been up and down the last few weeks. On May 20, the temperature at Fort McAllister was 76 degrees. It was 78 for a couple days and then fell to 71. By June 1, we will have water temps in the low 80s. All the summer fish patterns are starting to happen. The big roe trout are all over Ossabaw Sound. I have caught them from 2 to 20 feet deep. Trout have been on oyster shells and on sandy drop-offs, just about everywhere they should be in late May. The trout should move out on the beaches over the next few weeks. On calm days, you can sometimes see trout chasing baitfish in a few feet of water off the beaches and catch a lot of them. I have caught a lot of big trout off the beaches with small mullet and pogies fished under a cork. On calm days with a light west wind blowing, head for the beach. The flounder bite should be real good in June. I have been catching a good number of flounder over the last few weeks, and it should get better over the next few weeks. I had a client catch an 8 1/2-lb. flounder last week, which is a monster flounder. Float a shrimp over shallow shell flats until you catch one. Fish the area hard. There should be a few more in the area. The redfish bite has been good and should keep going through June. You can find them in the sounds and way up in the small creeks. Early and late in the day you should be able to find a few big redfish on the shallow grass flats. Whiting and black drum can be caught with a piece of dead shrimp on the bottom all month long. Try the deep curves in small creeks on low tide. All of the shark species have showed up in big numbers over the last few days. Small sharks are everywhere. The bigger sharks are offshore around the shrimp boats really thick. Any fresh fish will catch sharks. Make sure you are up to date on regulations before keeping one. June is a great month to go catch a lot of different species of fish. Get a bucket of shrimp, a cork rig and a bottom rig and see what bites. If the weather will cooperate, we should have a great month of fish catching.”