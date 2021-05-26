Cancel
Demand for Peanuts Should Tighten Market

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA new crop estimate by USDA indicates the demand for peanuts should tighten the market. Tyron Spearman has the details.

Agricultureagfax.com

USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

Peanut prices received by farmers for all farmer stock peanuts averaged 20.6 cents per pound for the week ending June 19, down 1.6 cents from the previous week. Marketings of all farmer stock peanuts for the week ending June 19 totaled 71.6 million pounds, down 96.0 million pounds from the previous week.
Little Rock, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

USDA launches 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey

Little Rock, Arkansas – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is collecting data from approximately 50,000 farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy in the United States.
Businessinvesting.com

Emerging Market Tightening And Inflation Perspective

As the focus broadens on inflation in the developed markets space, some Emerging Market nations are already tightening. Rate decisions from the central banks of the UK and Mexico highlighted the ongoing debate on inflation risks. GBP/USD lagged in G10 FX but the big mover was MXN, which benefited from a surprise rate hike. All currencies are higher against the US dollar, except for GBP. Kiwi and CHF are in the lead. The week concludes with top-tier US data, including the PCE report and consumer sentiment (more on core PCE below).
WorldICIS Chemical Business

PODCAST: Phosphates market waiting for India, Bangladesh demand

LONDON (ICIS)--The phosphates market has entered a waiting phase following weeks of firmness, as demand is expected from India, Bangladesh and the US amid tight availability. Senior phosphates editor Sylvia Traganida talks to Deepika Thapliyal about the latest developments in the phosphates market and what lies ahead.
Agriculturewbiw.com

USDA amends the National List for Organic Livestock and Handling

WASHINGTON – The Organic Foods Production Act created the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances (National List) as a tool for managing the substances used in organic production over time. In general, natural substances are allowed in organics and synthetic substances are prohibited. The National List identifies the limited exceptions to these general rules. The National List also identifies nonagricultural and nonorganic agricultural substances (ingredients) that may be used in organic handling. Changes to the National List require a National Organic Standards Board (NOSB) recommendation and USDA rulemaking, a process that provides multiple opportunities for public comment.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm on technical buying

CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures firmed on Friday, supported by technical buying after sagging to their lowest in nearly three months on Thursday, traders said. CME August hog futures, the most actively traded contract, ended up 1.075 cents at 99.775 cents. The wholesale U.S. pork...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oil edges higher with shrinking stockpiles tightening market

Oil edged higher above $73 a barrel in New York as falling stockpiles in the U.S. and China added to bullish sentiment around the global demand recovery. Gasoline inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly fell last week, while nationwide crude supplies dropped for a fifth week, the longest run since January. Chinese stockpiles have also shrunk to the lowest this year, according to data provider Kayrros, with the market tightening as key consumers rebound from COVID-19.
Trafficgulfbusiness.com

Brent oil edges above $75 as investors assess tightening market

Brent oil hit $75 a barrel for the first time in more than two years amid signs of a rapidly tightening market. Futures in London edged above that mark in early Asian trading after rising 1.9 per cent in the previous session, the most in four weeks. The market continues to firm in a bullish structure, with one timespread for West Texas Intermediate expanding to the widest backwardation in seven years.
Energy Industryoilandgaspeople.com

OPEC Discusses August Crude Output Hike as Oil Markets Tighten

OPEC+ is discussing whether to further boost production at next week’s meeting as the oil market looks increasingly tight. Moscow is considering making a proposal that the group should ease a global supply deficit by increasing output, according to Russian officials familiar with the matter. Other OPEC+ nations are also discussing a potential supply hike in August, although specific numbers haven’t been mentioned, said a delegate.
Energy Industrymining.com

China tightens grip on coal market as prices continue to rise

Chinese regulators shut more coal mines amid rising concern over industrial accidents as prices continue to rise for the fuel that provides half the country’s energy. Hubei has halted all coal mining operations from June 15 to July 5 after a gas pipeline explosion in the province killed 25 people on June 13, according to a statement from the local government on Saturday. It follows Anyuan Coal Industry Group Co. on Friday halting five mines in Jiangxi province from June 21 to July 4.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Peanut Flour Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits by 2021 - 2026 || ADM ,CUKRA ,Amanda ,Vinay Industries ,Puyang Tianli

Revenue for Peanut Flour Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2021 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Peanut Flour Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
Energy Industrysrnnews.com

Oil prices climb as demand outlook improves, supplies tighten

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday, extending three weeks of gains that have been underpinned by an improved outlook for fuel demand as increased COVID-19 vaccinations help lift travel curbs, along with tightness in supply. Brent crude was up 51 cents, or 0.7%, at $73.20 a barrel by 0644...
Agricultureraleighnews.net

Roundup: CBOT agricultural futures fall in correction

CHICAGO, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed lower amid positioning in the past week, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted. China has been securing U.S. soybeans and is said to have interest in U.S. corn under current levels. Whether China uses this break to add...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Livestock Market Report Week Ending 6-25-2021

Here are the weekly livestock market reports for Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, for the week ended June 25, 2021, compiled by the Livestock Market News Service for all three states. AL Livestock Market Report:. At Alabama Livestock Auctions for the week ending June 25, 2021, receipts at 21 markets totaled...
Grocery & Supermaketalbuquerqueexpress.com

Startling New Facts Reveal that Most Grass Fed Beef Labeled 'Product of U.S.A.' Is Imported

June 14th, 2021 - A massive chunk of the grass-fed beef sold in supermarkets, labeled 'Product of U.S.A.' may, in fact, be imported and not locally produced. Grass-fed beef is one of the most popular types of beef sold in American supermarkets, accounting for $480 million in sales over the course of 52 weeks ending in April 2021. It shows a 15% year-on-year growth, as compared to a mere 3% uptick in non-grass fed (according to the latest figures from Nielsen).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Fertility Testing Market 2021:2028 Ever-Growing Demanding Opportunities You Should not miss out | Prominent Key Players : TaiDoc Technology Corporation, Fairhaven Health, Prestige Brands, Inc., bioZhena Corporation & More

The Insight Partners announces the research on Global Fertility Testing Market as it covers the key boundaries required for your Research Need. This Global Fertility Testing Market Report covers worldwide, local, and nation level market size, pieces of the overall industry, ongoing pattern, the effect of covid19 on worldwide. Fertility...
Businessbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Redskin Peanuts Market 2021 | Rise With a Significant and Improved Revenue Growth by 2026

“Global Redskin Peanuts Market 2021” offers insights on major market segments, top investment pockets, key player positioning, drivers & opportunities, and strategic developments in the industry. This report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in the global Redskin Peanuts industry. The report further presents a valuable evaluation of the historic and current market status. The Global Redskin Peanuts Market is expected to grow at a healthy rate for the forecasted period owing to the increase in demand of the market.