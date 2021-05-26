Demand for Peanuts Should Tighten Market

As the focus broadens on inflation in the developed markets space, some Emerging Market nations are already tightening. Rate decisions from the central banks of the UK and Mexico highlighted the ongoing debate on inflation risks. GBP/USD lagged in G10 FX but the big mover was MXN, which benefited from a surprise rate hike. All currencies are higher against the US dollar, except for GBP. Kiwi and CHF are in the lead. The week concludes with top-tier US data, including the PCE report and consumer sentiment (more on core PCE below).