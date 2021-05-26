Man accused of anti-Semitic acts at Florida synagogue faces hate crime charge

A Hollywood man began a campaign of hate against a Broward synagogue over the weekend by repeatedly hurling anti-Semitic remarks to anyone within earshot, police said. Then, his actions escalated.

Jeffrey Fleming, 39, of Hollywood, is accused of committing a string of anti-Semitic offenses at the Chabad of South Broward between May 21 and May 23, including dumping human feces on the property, according to the Hallandale Police Department.

A woman who witnessed that incident told police that the man also shouted, “Jews should die.”

In a separate incident, video obtained from the Chabad by WFOR-Ch. 4 appears to show the same man riding a bike up to a menorah outside the Chabad, located at 1295 E Hallandale Beach Blvd., and spitting on it.

Capt. Pedro Abut told the Associated Press that Fleming was the man also seen ranting outside the Chabad on Friday.

Fleming has been charged with felony stalking with a hate-crime enhancement and littering human waste.

At a bond hearing Tuesday, the prosecutor alleged Fleming had also made threats to kill, but did not elaborate. Fleming’s public defender requested a mental health screening for his client, saying that Fleming was “very confused as far as what is going on.”

“Flood the world with love, flood the world with kindness, that’s the only way we as regular citizens can help with this,” Rabbi Mendy Tennenbaum told NBC6 Miami earlier this week.

Demographic studies have shown that Broward is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the country.

Secure Community Network, the organization that advises U.S. Jewish communities on security matters, said it recorded an 80% spike in anti-Semitic acts in the last month amid Israel’s latest conflict with Hamas.

Its CEO Michael Masters ticked off some of the anti-Semitic incidents: “Acts of vandalism from Oregon to Virginia, synagogue desecrations from Illinois to Arizona, reports of people having bottles thrown at them, children’s playgrounds being daubed with swastikas in New York and Tennessee.”

The Anti-Defamation League released a statement Sunday regarding anti-Semitic violence.

“The escalating incidents against the Jewish community are terrifying,” the statement read. “We have seen despicable antisemitic rhetoric...and we know that words have an impact.”

Fleming was ordered held at the Broward Jail on bonds totaling $11,000 and would have to wear a GPS monitoring device if released. Fleming is also not allowed to return to the Chabad, per the judge’s order.

The Chabad of South Broward did not return calls seeking comment.