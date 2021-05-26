Children’s Discovery Museum reopens for everyone starting Thursday

NORMAL – For the first time in 14 months, the Children’s Discovery Museum in Uptown Normal is reopening to the public starting Thursday. “We’ve put in more sanitation spots, we’ve invested in equipment and have done some new training on how we clean and how frequently we clean,” said CDM executive director Beth Whisman. “We’ve changed our foot traffic pattern, our entrances and out exits. All of that fun stuff had to be put in place so that our families felt very safe when they came back.”