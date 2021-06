Pete Manderano, the boys lacrosse coach at Woodstock, will be the new coach for the boys lacrosse program at River Ridge next season. Manderano has coached 18 years in Georgia, which includes four years at the collegiate level. He was the first head coach at Riverwood High School in Sandy Springs, where he started their program in 2004. After two years at Riverwood, Manderano moved to Lassiter High School in east Cobb and was a key contributor to much of its success.