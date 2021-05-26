Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Gaffe: Joe Biden Blames Black Vaccine Hesitancy on Tuskegee Airmen Training Program

By Charlie Spiering
Big Hollywood
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden mistakenly blamed the “Tuskegee airmen” training program for fueling black American hesitancy about the coronavirus vaccine. “By the way, many of the older members of that community had memories of experimentation on black Americans that were not told about, like what happened, with the, you know, Tuskegee airmen and all those tests,” Biden said. “And so there was a great reluctance.”

www.breitbart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Aina
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Americans#Black Community#American Officials#U S Government Public#The Associated Press#African Americans#African Americans#Vaccine Hesitancy#President Joe Biden#Training#Combat#Untreated Syphilis#Medical#Public Health Officials#Fight#Scientists#Testing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Public Health
Related
PharmaceuticalsGillette News Record

Biden's failing miserably at addressing concerns from the vaccine hesitant

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s covid-19 vaccination effort is faltering. Just 37.8% of Americans have received both doses — well short of President Joe Biden’s 70% goal — and the vaccination rate in the United States has slowed from its April peak. We’ve now reached the point where everyone eager to get their shot has gotten it. The challenge has shifted from ensuring supply meets demand to creating demand by convincing vaccine-hesitant Americans to get their shots.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

Risk Expert Heidi J. Larson on Vaccine Hesitancy

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Experts have long pointed to mass vaccination as the key to bringing the Covid-19 pandemic under control. And while the percentage of Americans who have been vaccinated is steadily rising, many are still reluctant. A survey released last week indicated that 22 percent of Americans will "definitely" or "probably" choose not to get vaccinated. Because of this lingering hesitancy, many experts believe that the U.S. may never reach herd immunity, when enough people have been inoculated to keep the spread of the disease under control.
PharmaceuticalsScience 2.0

Posturing On Vaccine Hesitancy Is A Mistake

If you are still being paid and your job is so secure you can go on strike to demand that your employer not ask you to come into the office, you might think getting a vaccine is not only no big deal, but is a moral mandate more important than any other. You can dismiss people who are less enthusiastic(1) as vaccine deniers or something even worse for journalists and 94 percent of science academics; Republicans.
PharmaceuticalsWJCL

Fighting Vaccine Hesitancy to Reach Herd Immunity

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, half of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But experts say in order to reach herd immunity, anywhere from 70 to 90 percent of the population needs their shots. Now, health leaders are pushing younger Americans to roll up their sleeves. Dr. Brian Castrucci is the president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation and a leading voice on public health issues. Soledad O’Brien talks with him about combatting vaccine hesitancy.
Public Healthnewbostonpost.com

Each New England State Met Joe Biden’s Coronavirus Vaccination Goal Well Ahead Of Time

President Joe Biden set a goal when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine, and each of the six New England states have met it. Biden’s goal was that 70 percent of adults receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, 2021. As WCAX reported on Thursday morning, the following states have met the goal: Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
Tulsa, OKWashington Times

Joe Biden visits Tulsa to honor Black victims of 1921 massacre

President Biden on Tuesday marked the 100th anniversary of one of the worst acts of racist violence in U.S. history by touring the part of Tulsa once known as “Black Wall Street,” condemning White supremacy and outlining steps to promote minority-owned businesses, saying too many hurdles remain a century after the tragedy.
Minoritiesnbc15.com

Why Black community leaders say history can explain vaccine hesitancy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Black community leaders are citing a study from the 1930s to help explain why some are feeling hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine. NBC15 has reported that vaccination rates in Wisconsin vary across racial groups. On Thursday, the number of white Wisconsinites vaccinated was 20 percent higher than that of Black Wisconsinites.
U.S. PoliticsArs Technica

Biden pledges to share 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the United States will share at least 20 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines with other countries over the next six weeks. The pledged doses will be in addition to 60 million stockpiled doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine the...
Worldalaturkanews.com

Biden announces monthlong effort to get COVID-19 vaccine into more Americans

President Joe Biden announced a monthlong effort to reach his goal of having 70% of Americans receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by July 4. As part of the initiative, Mr. Biden announced incentives for Americans to roll up their sleeves, including free child care and a chance to win a million dollars from Kroger. Watch his remarks. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
U.S. PoliticsFrankfort Times

The Latest: Biden offers vaccines for global sharing program

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden plans to share COVID-19 vaccines with the world, including directing 75% of excess doses through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program. The White House has previously stated its intent to share 80 million vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. The...
Washington, CAPine Tree

President Joe Biden on Global Vaccine Distribution

Washington, D.C…As the United States continues our efforts to get every eligible American vaccinated and fight COVID-19 here at home, we also recognize that ending this pandemic means ending it everywhere. As long as this pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the American people will still be vulnerable. And the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.
U.S. Politicsleadertimes.com

Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dangling everything from sports tickets to a free beer, President Joe Biden is looking for that extra something — anything — that will get people to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 shots when the promise of a life-saving vaccine by itself hasn’t been enough. Biden on Wednesday announced a “month of action” to urge more Americans […]
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden turning to Black-owned barbershops for vaccine outreach

President Biden plans to turn to Black-owned barbershops and beauty salons as part of the administration’s vaccination outreach effort as he strives to reach his Fourth of July goal to get Americans vaccinated. The president intends to announce the “Shots at the Shop” initiative during Wednesday remarks, which will recruit...
NBArnbcincy.com

Joe Biden Shares ‘Month Of Action’ To Get Americans Vaccinated & Rock-T Predicts The NBA Playoffs

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. President Joe Biden just announced his national month of action in efforts to get 70% of Americans vaccinated before the Fourth of July holiday. The 15 minute White House address explained the five-point plan to hit the goal to control the virus by the holiday weekend. According to The Guardian, “incentives for getting a shot, he said, include tax credits for employers and paid time off to get vaccines, free childcare for parents and caregivers to do so, and free beer and complimentary rides to and from vaccination appointments.”
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary: Joe Biden meets family as US embassies fly Black Lives Matter flag

The family of George Floyd, whose murder sparked protests around the world, met president Joe Biden at the White House for almost an hour to mark the anniversary of his death.“If you can make federal laws to protect the bird which is the bald eagle, then you can make federal laws to protect people of colour,” George Floyd’s brother, Philonise, told reporters after the meeting.It comes as the US president missed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act deadline, which he originally set for 25 May. To mark the anniversary, embassies around the country were authorized by the State Department...