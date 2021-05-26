Gaffe: Joe Biden Blames Black Vaccine Hesitancy on Tuskegee Airmen Training Program
President Joe Biden mistakenly blamed the “Tuskegee airmen” training program for fueling black American hesitancy about the coronavirus vaccine. “By the way, many of the older members of that community had memories of experimentation on black Americans that were not told about, like what happened, with the, you know, Tuskegee airmen and all those tests,” Biden said. “And so there was a great reluctance.”www.breitbart.com