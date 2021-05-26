Gaffe: Joe Biden Blames Black Vaccine Hesitancy on Tuskegee Airmen Training Program

President Joe Biden announced a monthlong effort to reach his goal of having 70% of Americans receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by July 4. As part of the initiative, Mr. Biden announced incentives for Americans to roll up their sleeves, including free child care and a chance to win a million dollars from Kroger. Watch his remarks. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​