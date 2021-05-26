newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lessons Leaders Can Learn From Blockbuster's Demise

By Roland Marconi
Street.Com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe home video revolution grew to a burgeoning industry in the last decades of the 20th century and Blockbuster was at the forefront of delivering video content to consumers. However, several missteps along the company's history sent it along a path of decline to the present where the single remaining 'store' is more like a museum that doubles as an Airbnb.

www.thestreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockbusters#Kodak#Company History#20th Century#Netflix Inc#Landscape#Airbnb#Thestreet#Tsla#Kodk#Aapl#Nflx#Tesla Inc#Technological Evolution#Corporate History#Leadership#Decline#Key Catalysts#Today#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Tesla
Related
RetailStreet.Com

Lessons Learned from the Downfall of an American Retail Institution

Founded in 1902 by James Cash Penny, the original "Golden Rule Store" in Kemmerer, Wyoming quickly expanded to 34 stores within a decade. One of the truly great American success stories, the JCPenny Company continually expanded across the nation with 70,000 employees to become the largest retail organization of its kind in the world.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Covid Lessons Learned: How Startups Can Succeed Virtually

Vice President & GM, Ignite: Intel for Startups. Former GM of Microsoft for Startups (110 countries), serial entrepreneur and investor. Working with new and maturing startups for decades has always been a personal, in-person endeavor — the conference, the elevator pitch, the meetings in a coffee shop and so on. But the pandemic's social distancing, lockdown and stay-at-home regulations required a new approach: meeting and collaborating virtually.
EconomyNorwalk Hour

Learn From Others: Three Lessons You Can Apply From Startups To Your Business

Startups have been a key element in refocusing industries and markets, thanks to their perspective of challenging the "we have always done it this way" to consider new solutions, which leads to various learnings and experiences: from developing new lines of business, entering new countries, adapt to new cultural approaches until seeking financing.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Lessons Learned From Lasting Friendships

Three years ago, I got to marry the woman of my dreams. As Megan Markle is to Prince Harry, my partner is to me. Having spent much time visiting with friends, family and spending time at two other weddings in July, along with my own wedding just a few short days ago, I am reminded the power of lasting relationships.
Video GamesThe Drum

What can brands learn from gaming’s best community managers?

The Drum’s social media executive Amy Houston explores what brands can learn from gaming’s best community managers as part of our deep dive into gaming. Gaming, at its core, is built on community and culture, and as social media networks continue to grow, this combination undoubtedly creates a winning team.
Career Development & AdviceWorld Economic Forum

4 lessons in workforce skilling and lifelong learning

With 87% of companies either facing skills gaps or expecting gaps to emerge in the next five years, a company’s culture of continuous learning will ensure sustainable success. 4 priorities to get the skills challenge right are: connecting strategy and skills; building the right foundations; thinking beyond your company to...
TV & VideosVulture

Lessons From HBO Max’s First Year

It’s been a year for HBO Max, both literally and figuratively: The platform turns one year old today, and the last 12 months have been, well … eventful. Debuting amid a global pandemic was never going to be easy, but Max lived up to its moniker by producing the maximum amount of drama. There was that early and very confusing nonsense over the naming of various HBO products; an uninspired launch marketing campaign; COVID-related delays of tentpole shows such as The Flight Attendant and Gossip Girl; and the nasty battle with Roku and Amazon that kept the app unavailable to millions of potential subscribers for months. As if all that weren’t enough, the behind-the-scenes C-suite drama was like a scene out of Succession, culminating a few weeks ago with AT&T deciding to basically sell Max parent company WarnerMedia to Discovery Networks and exit the streaming business altogether.
Public Healthnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Viral Marketing Lessons Learned

With the end (or at least control?) of COVID hopefully in sight, it’s a good time to talk about what marketers have learned over the past year. Mainly, what techniques and campaigns should be here to stay permanently as part of your marketing strategy, and what we can leave behind with COVID once and for all (I’m looking at you fully-virtual conferences).
Journalismniemanstoryboard.org

How lessons from past stories can inform future stories

My morning NPR ritual recently brought back two major landmarks in my journalism career this past week. May 18 was both the 41st anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens and the 40th anniversary of the first newspaper story about the mysterious killer that would later be known as HIV/AIDS. I mentioned this in a quick Facebook post, noting that while some people remember concerts as the signposts of their life journeys, I remember news events. Based on the thumbs and hearts I got in response, that’s not uncommon for those in our tribe.
Technologytechgig.com

#InternationalHRDay: Top lessons to learn from Tech HRs

Top lessons of the HRs of the IT industry that is trying to help the employees amid the second wave of the pandemic. Pandemic has been very difficult on the employees and even more on the Human Resources that are giving their best. However, the tech industry faced a lot of impact amid the pandemic. But how the HRs have managed to help the IT professionals?
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Learning Life Lessons From Roguelikes

In 2020, I wrote a personal piece talking about my life and the past decade of growing myself and my work with Game-Wisdom. In it, I spoke about how video games made me a better person and for today I want to talk about how roguelike design is perhaps one of the best teachers and ways to prepare for real life.
Stocksabnormalreturns.com

Wednesday links: lessons learned

"The fraud coins are crashing this week. They’re getting hit like the major coins, only much, much harder. Which is as it should be." A look at previous Bitcoin corrections. (via @charliebilello) Markets. Everything that worked last year isn't this year. (awealthofcommonsense.com) TweetPocketInstapaper. The fast-growing technology stocks have come down...
TechnologyArchinect

DesignIntelligence Hosts a Global Webinar Where Industry Leaders Discuss Lessons Learned After Times of Crisis

DesignIntelligence interacts with thousands of built environment professionals and academics each month through its publications, events, research, and advisory services. As we stride forward emerging from the global pandemic, we are intent on articulating transformative understanding gleaned from the many months of introspective isolation and wholly new patterns of interaction.
EntertainmentWired

How Humanity’s Obsession With Color Has Shaped Our Modern World

For as long as humans have existed, we've been obsessed with color. Everything from the color of your clothes to the brightly illuminated pixels on your screen is an attempt to re-create—and enhance—the vibrant hues found in the natural world. In fact, the pursuit of pretty colors (and how we understand them) can be seen as a driving force behind some of the biggest technological advancements and societal shifts in human history.
Visual Artpsychologytoday.com

What Can the Experience of Smell Tell Us About Art?

Traditionally, we think of art as having content, meaning, and intention. Does olfactory experience fit criteria of art and aesthetic experience?. Recent olfactory art installations such as "The Smeller 2.0," "The Green Aria," or "Scent Squares" challenge our views about the nature of art. The aesthetic use of smell reveals...
Businessgamepressure.com

Microsoft's CEO: Orwell's 1984 May Come True as Soon as 2024

According to the president of Microsoft, the reality of George Orwell's 1984 may come true in just a few years, at least in terms of AI development. Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, appeared on an episode of the British documentary program Panorama and warned of the dangers of not having legal restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence. According to Smith, George Orwell's scenario, presented in the famous dystopian novel 1984 could come to pass much sooner than we think. To prevent this from happening, legislators need to put the right safeguards in place before that happens.
TechnologyOZY

Technologies Change How You Work and Play

There's no halting progress, so learn how artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies and other new technologies will change the way we all work, live and play. Are you overwhelmed with emails? (This newsletter aside, of course). Would work be better as a game? And how will artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies and other new technologies change the way we all work, live and play? This week on a technology-themed edition of Wherever You Get Your Podcasts, we explore some podcasts featuring thinkers who are attempting to answer these questions.
AstronomyAeon Magazine

The unified Universe

When trying to explain what motivates me as a physicist, the film A Passage to India (1984) comes to mind. Based on the play by Santha Rama Rau, adapted from the novel by E M Forster, it describes the fallout from a rape case in the fictional city of Chandrapore, during the British Raj in India in the 1920s. What keeps the viewer’s attention is the subtlety of the relationships between the characters – particularly the fragile friendship between the man accused of the rape, Dr Aziz, and an Englishman, Mr Fielding. Data about identity alone, such as race, class, gender or educational status, can never reveal these dynamics nor capture why they fascinate us. When the case arrives in court, ostensibly similar people behave very differently in relation to the defendant. The dynamics of individual behaviour trump any immutable labels we might apply; yet these static labels also impose constraints on just how far any individual can go. We watch, we theorise, and we update our knowledge of the characters and the forces at work. By the end, we find that Fielding and Aziz are more alike than we’d thought, having created a new bond on the basis of a more complete understanding of one another.