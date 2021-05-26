Graduation speaker surprises school with gift

When Derrick Mills finished Fayette County High School in 1996, he did what many young high school graduates do; he left Fayette for college seeking bigger and better things. But Mills never forgot where he came from, and last Friday night, he returned to prove his love for his hometown. Mills delivered the commencement address at Fayette’s graduation, then delivered on a promise he had made to himself long ago – a promise to help others as he had been helped throughout the years. Mills presented two checks to Fayette County High school during his commencement speech, a $9,000 donation in memory of Kaleb Owens to the Fayette Football Boosters Club and a $10,000 check to Fayette Principal Dr. Jeremy Madden to be used for special school projects.