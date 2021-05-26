Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, AL

Graduation speaker surprises school with gift

By Editorial
mytrpaper.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Derrick Mills finished Fayette County High School in 1996, he did what many young high school graduates do; he left Fayette for college seeking bigger and better things. But Mills never forgot where he came from, and last Friday night, he returned to prove his love for his hometown. Mills delivered the commencement address at Fayette’s graduation, then delivered on a promise he had made to himself long ago – a promise to help others as he had been helped throughout the years. Mills presented two checks to Fayette County High school during his commencement speech, a $9,000 donation in memory of Kaleb Owens to the Fayette Football Boosters Club and a $10,000 check to Fayette Principal Dr. Jeremy Madden to be used for special school projects.

mytrpaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#College#Night School#Commencement Address#Fayette Principal Dr#Special School Projects#Graduates#Memory#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. seizes $2.3 mln in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

The Justice Department on Monday recovered some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co, cracking down on hackers who launched the most disruptive U.S. cyberattack on record. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos to send himself to space on board Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets, he has said.The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post.“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” he wrote. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)The trip...
Presidential ElectionCNN

Joe Biden doesn't want to meet the press

(CNN) — Joe Biden has been president of the United States for 138 days. And in that time, he has held a total of ONE formal news conference. Asked about that paucity of pressers -- ahem! -- on Sunday by CNN's Brian Stelter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied that Biden "takes questions several times a week."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Stormy Daniels says her attorney is in contact with prosecutors investigating Trump Organization

Stormy Daniels says her lawyer has been in touch with prosecutors in New York City who are investigating former President Trump 's company. "I have not been called to testify," Daniels said during an appearance on CNN's "New Day" on Monday. "But I know that my attorney, Clark Brewster, has been in touch with them and very forthcoming with my willingness to participate."