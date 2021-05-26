New Jersey governor lifts limits on child care classes

© Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is lifting the limits on child care classes saying it will help parents and get the economy back on track.

“Effective immediately, the group limits in child care classes — which are currently capped at 15 — will be returned to their normal regulated limits,” Murphy tweeted.

“This is an important piece of getting our economy back working for more parents,” the governor added.

This announcement comes two days after Murphy lifted other major COVID-19 restrictions.

Restrictions that will be lifted starting Friday in New Jersey will be mask mandates in public indoor areas, the six-feet social distancing requirement and dance floor and bar restrictions.

“Together, we have made tremendous progress in crushing this virus, and the last two weeks have shown significant decreases in key areas of our data, including new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, spot positivity rates, and rates of transmission. These data points, coupled with a dramatic increase in our vaccination efforts resulting in over 4.7 million New Jerseyans with their first shot, allow us to lift major restrictions and move forward with our most significant reopening steps to date,” Murphy stated.

Many states have lifted most of their major coronavirus restriction due to a decrease in cases and more than 50 percent of Americans being fully vaccinated.