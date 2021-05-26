Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah Forced Out Of Rental Home Prior To Fraud Trial

By Allisun
realitytea.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March of this year, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was on the receiving end of some new bracelets. These shiny, fitted, steel cuffs featured an automatic locking device and an exhausted Federal agent. As the Bravo gods silently thanked their lucky stars for choosing yet another criminal to make famous, Jen’s theatrical arrest went down after a brief manhunt and cameras were up filming Season 2.

www.realitytea.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Salt Lake City#Mail Fraud#Wire Fraud#Daily Star#Rhoslc#Zillow#The Law Order#The Daily Mail#The Cell Block#Holy Spirit#Home#Money Laundering#Court#Conspiracy#Crime#Shady Editing#Criminal#Lucky Stars#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Dorit Kemsley Says Sutton Stracke Is Stirring The Pot The Most On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Thinks Sutton Did This To Earn A Full-Time Spot

It looks like the Puppygate Girl Gang did not die with the end of #puppygate. The level of commitment, or whatever blood pact situation that is happening here has become both predictable and somewhat boring. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ current season will revolve around Erika Jayne and the unyielding support of her co-stars. Better make that some of her co-stars.
Salt Lake City, UTThe Sun US

Why was Jen Shah’s GoFundMe taken down?

REAL Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah was recently slammed on behalf of her family's legal help pleas. Back in March, Jen was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a "telemarketing scheme." Why was Jen Shah’s GoFundMe taken down?. Jen Shah was slammed by fans as "disgusting"...
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

'Real Housewives' Star Erika 'Jayne' Girardi's Legal Problems to Be Focus of ABC News Original for Hulu

The trials and tribulations of Erika “Jayne” Girardi of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are now being examined in an ABC News Original special for Hulu. “The Housewife and the Hustler” will premiere on the streaming service on June 14. The teaser trailer for “The Housewife and the Hustler,” set to the Fergie song “Glamorous,” indicates that the investigation’s tone will be a departure from ABC News’ recent, highly praised series “Soul of a Nation,” which examined Black life in the United States.
Salt Lake City, UTPage Six

‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah and husband spotted ahead of her fraud trial

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah and husband Sharrieff Shah are living the mundane life as the Bravolebrity awaits her upcoming trial for fraud. Jen, 47, and Sharrieff, 50, were spotted outside their Utah home in recent days, with the reality star holding what appeared to be two boxes of takeout while wearing shades, a burgundy hoodie, black leggings and sneakers.
New York City, NYNew York Post

The 10 most expensive homes owned by the ‘Real Housewives’

They wouldn’t be “Real Housewives” if their mansions weren’t extravagant — but some reality stars’ opulent homes are a tier above the rest. The franchise’s biggest stars come home to luxe mansions and homes around the country. The most expensive among them belong to the Beverly Hills brand of “Real Housewives,” with two New Yorkers and one of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” also making the list.
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Hulu Will Air Documentary About Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi Divorce & Embezzlement Allegations

Everyone watching this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is holding their breath to find out more tea about Erika Jayne’s legal situation. Her divorce from Tom Girardi came at a questionable time, as it coincided with the longtime lawyer facing fraud and embezzlement charges. Mrs. Girardi claimed her 81-year-old husband was cheating on her, but everyone’s wondering whether or not it’s all a sham attempt at protecting their assets.
Salt Lake City, UTRadar Online.com

GoFundMe Seeking $2.5 Million For 'Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah's Legal Fees Taken Down After Bravo Fans Report Campaign

The GoFundMe launched by the family of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been taken down after it was reported as being in violation of the rules. Over the weekend, Shah’s cousin started a campaign to raise $2.5 million to pay for the Bravo star’s legal fees. At the moment, she is facing federal fraud charges for her role in a long-running telemarketing scam. She entered a plea of not guilty and denies wrongdoing.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

RHOSLC star Jen Shah called 'disgusting' after her cousin launched a $2.5M crowdfunding campaign for her legal defense... as she awaits trial for nationwide telemarketing scam

Jen Shah faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted in participating in a nationwide telemarketing scam which was unearthed while Bravo cameras were rolling for the second season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The 47-year-old reality star was slammed by fans and called 'disgusting' after her...
TV & VideosWHAS 11

Everything We Know About Erika Jayne's Divorce Drama Ahead of 'RHOBH' Season 11

We don't ask for much from our Real Housewives. You don't have to be rich or famous. (It can be even better if you just pretend you are!) You don't have to be a housewife in the traditional sense, or even a wife at all. All of that we'll give or take. But if you are going through the worst experience of your life, you better get your ass in front of a camera so all of us at home can watch. That is a nonnegotiable.
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Teddi Mellencamp Will Appear On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills This Season With Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has some redemption to do. In recent seasons, the show has been filled with gang-ups, cover-ups and secrets that the ladies will fight tooth and nail (read: sue everyone in the book) to keep off-camera. But this year, there’s hope. Garcelle Beauvais is back for a second season with her buddy Sutton Stracke getting a diamond of her own. Crystal Kung Minkoff is a newbie introduced by none other than friend-of Kathy Hilton, who has already proven to be the wacky side character this show needed. And Erika Jayne’s ongoing legal issues are sure to bring the drama.
CelebritiesPopculture

Tour 'Real Housewives' Star Erika Jayne's $13M Pasadena Mansion

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is all about an extravagant lifestyle, and it only makes sense that that would be reflected in her home. After splitting from ex-husband Tom Girardi, the pair listed their Pasadena mansion earlier this month, with proceeds from the sale to go toward paying off a portion of their debt.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of New York Star Admits She Broke Up With Fiancé When He Chose His Kids During Quarantine

It’s one of the best times of year when Real Housewives of New York is back on Bravo, like the Christmas version of reality television. Out of all the shows in the franchise, it is probably number one in my book in terms of crazy shenanigans. Newcomer Eboni K. Williams tapped in after Dorinda Medley’s exit and, as far as we can tell from the season trailer, she’s holding her own with even less of a filter. Ahead of the premiere, the star even admitted to breaking up with her longtime fiancé last year because he chose to quarantine with his children from a previous relationship.
TV SeriesEW.com

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Here I was thinking we may get through episode 2 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with the season 11 Housewives simply having a few productive conversations, and palling around about Kathy Hilton's love of bespoke dental work for the entire hour. But the moment Sutton started screeching "all stereotypes matter," I had to pause the episode and take a lap around the block because I knew it in my Housewives Historian bones: we were in for a season-defining terrible conversation. (And given that Sutton had been roaming around clutching a gallon of BYO-Ocean-Spray all evening, she probably could have used a lap before having this conversation herself.)
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
E! News

Erika Jayne's Divorce and Legal Drama Are Getting a Juicy TV Special

Watch: Erika Jayne & Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Sued for Fraud. Fans will get a deeper look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's ongoing legal drama amidst her divorce from high-profile Los Angeles attorney Tom Girardi. The reality TV couple will be at the center of ABC News Originals documentary The Housewife and the Hustler premiering June 14 on Hulu. Just call it Desperate Housewives IRL.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Jennifer Aydin Claims Teresa Giudice Didn’t Want To Film With Melissa Gorga Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

Jennifer Aydin has come a long way since telling anyone who would listen about the 94 bathrooms in her luxurious Paramus estate. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star likes to have a good time and once she’s enjoyed some tequila, she tends to then enjoy the floor. Jen spends a lot of energy running her mouth and navigating relationships with the rest of the cast, but Teresa Giudice is her meal ticket and she knows it.