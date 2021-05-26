Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah Forced Out Of Rental Home Prior To Fraud Trial
In March of this year, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was on the receiving end of some new bracelets. These shiny, fitted, steel cuffs featured an automatic locking device and an exhausted Federal agent. As the Bravo gods silently thanked their lucky stars for choosing yet another criminal to make famous, Jen’s theatrical arrest went down after a brief manhunt and cameras were up filming Season 2.www.realitytea.com