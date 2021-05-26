Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning in First Shared Wedding Photos

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
B93
B93
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ariana Grande tied the knot—and she's got the pics to prove it!. On Wednesday (May 26), the "Rain on Me" singer shared the first photos from her and Dalton Gomez's May 15, 2021 wedding. The nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California. Posting on Instagram, Grande shared three...

b93.net
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
B93

B93

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Tinashe
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Zara Larsson
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Wedding Gown#Wedding Photos#The Met Gala#Vogue#Pics#White Flowers#Congratulations Angel#Lit Candles#Pearl Bracelets#Husband#Montecito
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Ariana Grande is married! Star ties knot with Dalton Gomez in private ceremony

Ariana Grande tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in secret over the weekend. The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker and her partner Dalton married in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony this weekend with just 20 of their closest family and friends in attendance, her representative has confirmed. The representative told People magazine:...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Everything we know about Ariana Grande’s wedding dress

Ariana Grande has shared pictures from her intimate at-home wedding ceremony with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.The pair, who began dating at the beginning of 2020, tied the knot at her Montecito home two weeks ago.In a series of photos from the special day posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Grande finally gave fans a look at her wedding dress; a custom Vera Wang gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s character in Funny Face.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)Crafted in ivory white silk...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ariana Grande Marries Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Wedding bells are ringing for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got married in a private ceremony, Grande’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Grande’s rep described the ceremony as “tiny and intimate” with “less than 20 people” in attendance, in an exclusive statement to People. According to TMZ, the ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. TMZ was first to report the ceremony had occurred.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Where was Ariana Grande born?

ARIANA Grande is a singer and actress who has won multiple awards, including two Grammys. She reportedly has tied the knot with fiance Dalton Gomez in a secret wedding ceremony. Where was Ariana Grande born?. Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida. She launched her...
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Tied the Knot Right Under Our Noses

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande are officially husband and wife! According to People, the newlyweds held a private ceremony last weekend. "They got married," Grande's representative said. "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
MusicWUSA

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning at iHeartRadio Music Awards in First Appearance Since Marrying Dalton Gomez

The 27-year-old singer was absolutely glowing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, marking her first public event since tying the knot to Dalton Gomez. Grande -- who received four nominations this year, including Female Artist of the Year, and was part of two socially voted categories -- wowed in a deep purple gown with a center cut-out as she sang "Save Your Tears" with The Weekend.
Musicfoxwilmington.com

Newlywed Ariana Grande displays wedding ring at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande made her first appearance as a wedded woman Thursday night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The 27-year-old, who married boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony at her Montecito, Calif. home mid-May, showcased her new bling — designed by her new husband — during a performance with The Weeknd.
Montecito, CAhauteresidence.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Decor Was Every Designer’s Dream

Ariana Grande sent her 238 million instagram followers into a frenzy this week when she shared images from her in-home wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The young couple tied the knot at the two-time Grammy-Award-winner's Tudor-style home ion Montecito, California. According to exclusive image released by Vogue, the...
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Ariana Grande had ‘pact’ with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Ariana Grande asked Vera Wang to design her wedding gown “a few years ago”. The ‘Positions’ singer married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at their house in Montecito, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday (26.05.21) a series of images from the couple’s big day were released, showing off the 27-year-old bride’s stunning dress for the first time.
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Ariana Grande's Custom Wedding Dress: Details, Get the Look for Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. A week after Billboard confirmed that Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez on May 15, the "Positions" superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday (May 26) to finally give fans a peek into her special day.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Inside Ariana Grande’s Intimate At-Home Wedding

On a Saturday in mid-May, Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look… and the iconic designer delivered. The end result – a custom lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back – was befitting of the pop star on her big day. The dress was accessorised with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top.