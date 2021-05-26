Cancel
Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got plenty of ideas here

Cover picture for the articleVIRTUAL PIANO BAR, live-streamed virtual performances by many local musicians at https://www.facebook.com/livefromprovincetown. B.TCH MUSIC, live-streamed virtual concerts at https://www.facebook.com/b.tchmusic. BILLY HOUGH, live-streamed "Scream along with Billy," at https://www.facebook.com/billy.hough1. JON RICHARDSON WITH PETER DONNELLY, live-streamed virtual performances at https://www.facebook.com/donnellyrichardson. ERIC MAUL, live-streamed flute musical performances at https://www.facebook.com/ericmaulflute. TIN PAN ALLEY: Virtual...

Yogawmmr.com

Kathy’s Get-Out-An-Do-Something-This-Weekend Activities

The weather this weekend is going to be absolutely perfect! Here are a few suggestions from Kathy Romano that will inspire you to get out and enjoy it. The Peony Festival at Stylers in Chadds Ford is happening now through Memorial Day. They have 25 acres of more than 55,000 peonies in bloom. You can tour the fields on foot, but only in the morning from 8am-10:45am. The cost is $20 per person. They’re also offering a drive-through option from 11am-6pm that allows you to view the fields from your car for $25 per vehicle. styerspeonies.com.
Appleton, WIlawrence.edu

Looking to take a fun photo on campus? We’ve got some ideas (10 of them)

A picture is worth a thousand words—at least that’s what Instagram has taught me. This article was made for me: I’m the friend who insists on the group photo every time we go out. I scroll through my camera roll when I’m trying to remember that one student life event from freshman year. I always have my phone camera ready (and my hair and outfit lookin’ cute), because you never know when that perfect photo op will present itself.
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

FROM THE EDITOR: We've got plenty of vacation ideas, just for you

Vacation season has officially begun. After a year of traveling from one room to another (and watching more television series than, well, a critic), it’s time to head out and see what we may have been missing. In Siouxland alone, there’s plenty to consider. For today’s “Safe Travels, Midwest Adventures,”...
4barsrest.com

Countdown to Mountbatten Festival of Music

The Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines are returning to the stage this Saturday night (5th June at 7.30pm) with a brilliant online concert broadcast. As recently reported on 4BR, having been deployed throughout the country in support of the NHS and the vaccine rollout programme, the world-famous military band has reunited to produce their 49th consecutive Mountbatten Festival of Music.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Calvin Love :: Lavender

Canadian crooner Calvin Love’s work runs the gamut from danceable pop to existential dream. His latest record, Lavender, oozes with what you might call modern loneliness, in that there is no such thing as “away” or “getting away from it all.” Everything comes to us now, no matter where we are, despite whether we want it or not. “Connected” does not stop you from feeling alone or far afield from where you sense you ought to be.
Durham, NCthecharlottepost.com

Camille Parker a beacon for Black women in country music industry

Camille Parker of Durham is part of a new wave of Black women in country music. Camille Parker’s childhood was characterized by summertime fish fries, visiting Coleman’s food truck on Roxboro Road in Durham, and listening to The Temptations in her grandfather’s beloved red Buick. From Fayetteville Street Elementary School’s...
MusicWicked Local

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are some ideas

Provincetown, MAWicked Local

Looking for art this weekend? Or inspiration? We have a few ideas

A collaboration of over 30 art galleries in Provincetown working together to bring awareness that Provincetown galleries are operating in safe, efficient, and evolving ways during the current health crisis. Visit https://www.ptowngallerystroll.com. WELLFLEET HISTORICAL SOCIETY AND MUSEUM. GALLERY 444. An exhibition by artist Jackie Fuchs. Through June 9; July 21-Aug....