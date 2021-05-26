Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got plenty of ideas here

The weather this weekend is going to be absolutely perfect! Here are a few suggestions from Kathy Romano that will inspire you to get out and enjoy it. The Peony Festival at Stylers in Chadds Ford is happening now through Memorial Day. They have 25 acres of more than 55,000 peonies in bloom. You can tour the fields on foot, but only in the morning from 8am-10:45am. The cost is $20 per person. They’re also offering a drive-through option from 11am-6pm that allows you to view the fields from your car for $25 per vehicle. styerspeonies.com.