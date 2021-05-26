Mass Shooting at VTA Rail Yard
The wave of mass shootings that has swept across the United States in the past few years hit the rail industry when, at approximately 6:30 a.m. PDT today (May 26), a gunman opened fire at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail vehicle yard and maintenance facility just north of downtown San Jose. There were multiple fatalities and injuries, at this point (approximately 1:00 p.m. EDT) the number of which are unknown. The gunman, whose identity is also unknown, is dead.www.railwayage.com