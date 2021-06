ELSIE — Evalyn Cole scored five goals and Ovid-Elsie defeated Perry 8-0 Monday. Hadley Bukantis, Madison Cunningham and Taylor Stinson also scored for the Marauders. “I was really pleased with our offense tonight,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “They kept the ball on the deck, completed numerous give and goes and kept shots on frame. Our midfield did a tremendous job of winning 50/50 balls as well as getting involved on offense and defense.”